Various economic policies by government are in the best interest of the country-Prof. Olaopa.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Chairman of Federal Civil Service Commission FCSC Professor Tunji Olaopa has said that the Commission is seriously reinventing meritocracy within federal character in the civil service.

He said various policies by government in recent times are in the best interest of the country and would soon yield the needed results; stressing that he has had opportunities of working with a whole range of economic professionals in the past.

The Commission’s Chairman made this known according to a release issued by the Head Press and Public Relations Mr Taiwo Hassan when he received in audience a delegation from Nigeria Economic Society (NCE) who paid him a courtesy visits in his office.

Joined by the Acting Permanent Secretary Mr. Ede Ogaba, the commissioners and other management staff at the event, Olaopa said anyone with basic understanding of economics cannot fault President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s policy on the country so far.

He revealed that he was involved in a lot of development work. He asserts that reviving institutionalized partnership for policy engagement to serve as a veritable input into the policy process is key.

He lamented that economists are not given their right place not just at planning levels but at the Ministry of Finance. He emphasized that the Commission will continue to work with relevant stakeholders including Heads of Service, planners, economists, HR professionals etc. to deepen development conversation and also, find the right kind of incentive.

While alluding to the strategic policy priorities of the President, he reiterated that the performance and accountability moves of the government will energized the performance bond for good governance as part of the critical success factors.

Also, while talking about negative research policy in the country, Olaopa stressed that notwithstanding the statistics information, the country lacks data culture. Hence, the government needs to invest a lot in collecting and getting accurate data. He declared that data usage should be legislated for day to day activities in the civil service.

Speaking earlier, President, Nigerian Economic Society, Prof. Adeola Adenikinju who led the team to Commission, thanked the Chairman for receiving them within a short notice.

He congratulated the Chairman and his Hon. Commissioners for their appointment. He equally stressed that the reception given to the team by Olaopa is well appreciated and will not be taken for granted.

While recognizing the importance of the Federal Civil Service as the engine room of governance; he stated that it was the duty of every government to invest in the civil service because that can determine the success of the administration.

He further said that the Commission being headed by an experienced public administrator like Prof. Olaopa and surrounded by formidable-Commissioners, will achieve its mandates.

Prof. Adenikinju disclosed that the Society has contributed to the growth and economic policies of the country manytimes; adding that its member in both private and public sectors were often consulted as regards major economic issues in the country and we must continue to encourage such engagement. He emphasized that the Society consults for other countries but the country has not taken adequate advantage of this; saying that working cooperation between the Commission and the organization in terms of training and capacity building of core career level economists is key.

He revealed that with colleges of educations and over 200 universities across the federation having Department of Economics, the Society is open to the Commission to provide her with support and opportunities it may requires. He added that Ministries like Finance, Budget & Planning, trade & investment and others are economic oriented that experts of the Society can support.

He noted that the importance of research to the Commission cannot be over-emphasized as it will enable the Commission to know what works, what is not working and why it is not working. He disclosed that the organization will like to partner with the Commission in this regards.

The President used the visit to formally invite the Chairman to the Society’s Conference holding in Abuja from September 17th to 19th, 2024.

According to him, the Conference theme: “Socio-Economic Development in Nigeria. Imperatives, Implications and Impacts” expects over 1000 Economists to grace the event, will be an opportunity to network on recent developments, know other policy issues and major benefit for interactions.