PDP, LP members make list as Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Palliative C’ttee

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu has inaugurated members of the Lagos State Special Dispensation Palliative Advisory Committee.

Sanwo-Olu had announced sweeping interventions which the State would be implementing in order to reduce the effects of the current economic hardship on its citizens.

The Governor, during a live media chat conveyed his empathy to the State’s residents groaning under the rising cost of living, resulting in inflation of food and commodities prices.

Sanwo-Olu rolled out layers of measures targeted at vulnerable populations within the State to mitigate the impact of the hardship and bring about immediate ease, just as the Federal Government led the recovery efforts.

A member of the State People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Barrister Taofeeq Ganiu and Labour Party Representative member, Hon Seyi Sowunmi formed part of the committee.

Other members of the bipartisan committee are: Imam Abdulazeez Onike ( Chief Missioner, NASFAT), Civil Rights Advocate, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin, Hon Kolade Alabi, Dr. Shina Fagbenro-Byron (LP member, former DFID official), Hon. Ademola Shabi (Rep, LAHA), Comrade Biliaminu Oba (Youth Representative), Mrs. Sola Salako-Ajulo (Consumer Rights Advocate), Pastor Godman Akinlabi (Senior Pastor, Elevation Church), Mrs. Kikelomo Bolarinwa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of LG- secretary of the committee.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the chairman while the Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat is the alternate chairman of the committee.