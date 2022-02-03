Vanguard reporter, Abubakar emerges Chairman, Osun NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel 

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Shina Abubakar, Vanguard reporter has emerged the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Osun State Council.

The Correspondents’ Chapel, on Wednesday elected new executives to paddle the affairs of the chapel for the next three years.

Shina Abubakar of Vanguard Newspaper contested with Hameed Oyegbade of Daily Trust Newspaper.

After the conclusion of the election process, Abubakar polled 16 votes while Hameed polled 9 votes.

Other executives elected unopposed are: Ayobami Agboola of Oodua News (Vice-Chairman), Lateef Dada of Daily Sun Newspaper (Secretary), Deborah Oladejo of Western Post (Asst. Sec), Jide Idowu of NAN (Treasurer).

In his address, the new chairman, Abubakar, promised to work towards sustaining the unity that has existed in the chapel and give common interest the utmost priority.