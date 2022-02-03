Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Vanguard reporter, Abubakar emerges Chairman, Osun NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel 

Metro news
By Editor
0 8
Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo
Shina Abubakar, Vanguard reporter has emerged the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Osun State Council.
The Correspondents’ Chapel, on Wednesday elected new executives to paddle the affairs of the chapel for the next three years.
Shina Abubakar of Vanguard Newspaper contested with Hameed Oyegbade of Daily Trust Newspaper.
After the conclusion of the election process, Abubakar polled 16 votes while Hameed polled 9 votes.
Other executives elected unopposed are: Ayobami Agboola of Oodua News (Vice-Chairman), Lateef Dada of Daily Sun Newspaper (Secretary), Deborah Oladejo of Western Post (Asst. Sec), Jide Idowu of NAN (Treasurer).
In his address, the new chairman, Abubakar, promised to work towards sustaining the unity that has existed in the chapel and give common interest the utmost priority.
Continue Reading
Editor 3004 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Osun APC: Aregbesola’s camp raises alarm over arrest…

Senate moves to establish Commission to cater for aged…

Jos North, Bassa LGAs PDP Sign MoU To Rotate House of Reps.…

Police to arraign Ogun four teenagers involved in ritual…

1 of 86