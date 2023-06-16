Uzodimma: My second term focus is on industrialisation, infrastructural consolidation

Imo people and their residents have not seen the best of their performing Governor yet as Sen. Hope Uzodimma has given a hint on what they should expect in his second term in office as he gets re-elected come November this year.

The governor said it is his desire to have the State industrialised by way of engaging private bodies and investors that will take advantage of the Public Private Partnership arrangements already yielding results in Imo in some areas.

In three years and half of being in office, despite mounting challenges, Governor Uzodimma has turned Imo State around to the joy of the people and the surprise of his political opponents.

Everyday, there are prayers from individuals and groups within and outside the State for Governor Uzodimma to get re-elected so that he can consolidate on his people oriented programmes and projects in Imo.

While fielding questions from Seun Okinbaloye of the Channels Television on the programme, Politics Today, the Governor did not mince words in highlighting how he pulled Imo State out of the cemetery and today, the story is different.

Asked what the people should expect if he wins his reelection for a second term the Governor enthusiastically said industrialisation of the State and consolidation of infrastructure are key.

His words: “As I seek re-election for a second term, my focus shall be on the industrialization of the State by engaging more private bodies and investors through Public Private Partnership (PPP) while consolidating on the infrastructural development of the State and sustenance of the peace and tranquillity we have restored.”

The Governor also spoke on other matters that left no one in doubt he is abreast of his mission in Imo State.

Hear him: “Imo State is a work in progress and do not be deceived, it is not possible that within a four-year tenure, the State can be emancipated from the level of decay it was submerged into prior to my assumption of office considering the various interjections my administration encountered.

“For the past three and half years, my administration has embarked on tangible and intangible projects in salvaging the State from the deplorable condition it was. The reconstruction of major economic roads in the State has given a facelift to commercial activities across the State, thereby giving rise not just to State IGR but also, to personal income of Ndi Imo and residents.

“The reduction in travel time from Owerri to Orlu and Owerri to Okigwe has led to a reduction in transportation cost along these routes and we aim to achieve the same after the reconstruction of Owerri-Mbaise-Obowo-Umuahia road. Our road revolution is not limited to Federal roads as we have restored the State capital to its glory while rebuilding many other rural roads.

“Our Industrial Policy Framework which is in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organizations (UNIDO) was formulated to consolidate Government’s efforts in the industrialization of the State. The private sector is armed with great potentials for economic growth and we are leveraging on this to grow our GDP.

“Thanks to the enabling environment which we have provided for businesses and governance, while we anticipate a thriving economy through these partnerships, the support of “Ndi Imo nile” and residents is highly sought after for the success of my projections.”