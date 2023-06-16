Champion Newspapers Limited
Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani’s wife burial begins Thursday, June 15

By Cosmas Chukwu

Ex-president of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Dr. Ken Nnamani, and family have fixed June 16, 2023 for the burial of his late Wife, Lady Ezinne Jane Udewo Nnamani.

The schedule of funeral activities which is to commence with a service of songs today, Thursday, June 15, 2023, by 5pm at Sen. Ken Nnamani’s country home, Amechi-Uwani, Enugu South LGA, Enugu State, will be followed by her funeral service and interment tomorrow, Friday, June 16, 2023 at Offia-Utu Community Field, Amechi-Uwani, Enugu South LGA, Enugu State, by 11am.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, condolences by friends and in-laws will continue while a church outing service will be held on Sunday, June 18, 2023, by 10am at St. John’s Methodist church, Amechi-Uwani, Enugu South LGA by 10am.

Late Jane Nnamani died May 4,2023 in Enugu while her husband was away in the United States.
Her wake and service of songs will be aired via YouTube and Facebook.

