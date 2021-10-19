Uzodimma felicitates with Muslims on Eid-ul-Mawlud

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has felicitated with our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Mawlud, a day set aside by the Muslim community to mark the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

In a statement by Governor Uzodimma’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, the Governor urged our Muslim brothers and sisters to, not only emulate Prophet Mohammed, but use the occasion to deepen the virtues of love, patience and perseverance which Prophet Mohammed preached and stood for.

Governor Uzodimma said no time in the history of Nigeria was love, peace, unity and respect for our diversity needed more than now and admonished Muslims to fervently pray for peace, unity and tolerance of one another in Nigeria.

Also, Governor Uzodimma harped on the need for all Nigerians to play down on their faith, ideology, ethnic affiliation and social classification, but focus more on the things that enhance our togetherness and bring about the Nigeria of our dream.

He urged all to shun every form of vices like violence, lawlessness and crimes and focus more on the virtues of hard work, peaceful disposition to one another and love for Nation.

Governor Uzodimma who advised the Muslim community to pray fervently for the Nigerian leadership also urged them to spare a thougt for their brethren who may be challenged and unable to afford all that are required to go about merriment on an occasion like this.

He therefore advised that in the spirit of love that goes with Eid-ul-Mawlud they should share whatever they have with one another as doing so will please both Allah and humanity.

