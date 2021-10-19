Gov.Bello, Emir Of Biu, Sanusi, others receive Peace Achievers Awards

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and the Emir of Biu in Borno State, Mai Mustapha Umar Mustapha II, have received the 2021 Peace Achievers International Awards.

The award ceremony of the 10th edition of the annual award and peace summit was held on Saturday night at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre in Abuja.

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, and a former Governor of the CBN, Sanui Lamido Sanusi, were also named among the Peace Achievers roll of honour drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country.

The Governor Kogi state bagged the ‘Governor of the Year on Peace and Security Award, while that of Akwa-Ibom clinched the award of ‘The Best Performing Governor: Industrialization and Peace Building.

Emir of Biu bagged the Peace Builder/Traditional Ruler of the Year award for his commitment towards ensuring relative peace in his community in the troubled North-East.

Others who were honoured for peace building at the 10th edition of the annual award included Sen.Samuel Anyanwu,Sen,Uba Sani,Authur Jarvis Archibong,Sen Francis Alimikhena,Rt. Hon. Lego Idagbon,Ugwuamba Uche-Nwosu,Maxwell Nweze and Victor Ita-Okon.

The Honorary Consul of Colombia to Nigeria, Miricel Cantillo,Amb.Sara Abdul and Saadatu Adamu,Founder Secure The Future International Initiative were among the women who received the award for their contribution to national peace building.

Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, Chairman of the Planning Committee of the award, said the 10th year anniversary edition recognises individuals that contribute to nation-building, through initiatives and leadership ingenuity that promote peace and national unity.

He said that although the country as a whole was being faced with security challenges that threaten its peace and progress, some leaders were able to maintain peace and stability in their localities.

“We have been able to identify Nigerians from all the geo-political zones and different works of life, without political considerations, for this 10th year edition of the annual honour.

“The Peace Achievers International Awards is a private initiative of peace Ambassador Agency to recognize individuals and organisations in Africa who have demonstrated strong commitment in serving their communities.

“Peace Ambassador Agency was established exactly a decade ago on this same day by a young Nigerian who foresaw the need to make peace the driving force and core mandate of every Nigerian.

“Established with the sole purpose of fostering peace and progress, the agency has been part of projects and programmes which have caused paradigm shift in the lives of those affected by conflicts across the country.

“Today we are gathered with the sole aim of acknowledging those who have made tremendous contributions towards the sustained peace and progress which this great entity called Nigeria has enjoyed for over six decades.

“These personalities seated among us today, have time and again made tremendous strides in achieving peace for development and progress,” he said.

Amafibe noted that although promoting peace and security of lives and properties was the responsibility of every citizen, there was need to acknowledge those who have made certain sacrifices for a serene and prosperous society.

The 10th edition of the Peace Achievers International Awards is supported through partnerships with the University of Benin,Cotonou, Chartered Institute of Management and leadership and the American Heritage University Southern California,USA.