Uzodimma commiserates with Ezeife over wife’s death

Mrs. Njideka Ezeife.
Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has expressed shock over the news of sudden passing of the wife of former Governor of Anambra State and Nigerian statesman,  Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Mrs. Njideka Ezeife.

 

Mrs. Ezeife, a former First Lady of Anambra State reportedly died after a brief illness in a hospital in the United States of America.

 

Governor Uzodimma in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, described Mrs. Ezeife’s death as so shocking and unbelievable.

 

He said her death has not only shattered the husband and immediate family members with whom she shared so much affinity,  but those who knew her closely as a hardworking, loving, caring wife, mother,  sister and friend.

 

Governor Uzodimma said Mrs. Ezeife led a life of service to God and humanity, using her exalted position as First Lady and regretted that the vacuum her death has created will be difficult to fill.

 

He prayed God, on behalf of his family and good people of Imo State, to grant her soul a peaceful repose and for Dr. Ezeife and his family in particular, the grace to bear the huge loss.

 

