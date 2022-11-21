Uzodimma calls for prayers against killings in Imo

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has urged the Church of Nigeria Anglican communion to remain steadfast in prayers for God to expose those behind killings in the state

According to him, prayers were used as instruments of war used against the enemies of the people

The Governor said this Friday, at the Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, on the occasion of the second edition of the annual ‘Imo Prays’ as the Special Guest.

The event which the first edition was organised last year by the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion has the theme, “At the name of Jesus,” for the 2022 edition.

Governor Uzodimma said he is to be contradicted that the insecurity in Imo State is politically contrived and prayed to God to “arrest and expose all those involved in the dastardly act no matter who they are and where they are.”

The governor recalled that in the 2021 prayer session tagged “Imo Pray”, most of the hoodlums who burnt and released criminal inmates at the Owerri Correctional Centre, were arrested and hoped that “this year’s session will yield a better result.”

He said the Church is a partner in the search for solutions to problems and challenges of the society, noting that as a body known for peacemaking children of God have always been used to establish peace in Imo State.

Governor Uzodimma, therefore, called on the Church not to relent in their prayers because the “enemies are not relenting either.”

His words: “Therefore as the enemies go about brandishing guns and ammunition, the children of God only have the Bible. This is because without the fervent prayers of the children of God the enemies would have overwhelmed the State.”

Governor Uzodimma emphasized that “prayer is the only potent weapon to overcome the enemies, the problems and challenges facing us as a people and the State in general,” adding that “the relative peace Imo State is experiencing currently is brought about by God’s intervention.”

Furthermore, he explained that “no State or Nation or government can thrive, prosper and develop if it is in a state of war, be it internal war or external war and no responsible government will put a hand in bloodletting.”

Governor Uzodimma cited an example of what is happening in Somalia, Ethiopia, and Yemen and the attendant human misery brought about by the war in Russia and Ukraine, and how development in those areas has been arrested by wars and insecurity.

However, he acknowledged that the development today in Imo State is gradually picking up because the State is relatively coming back to normal. “And this has enabled the State to embark on many infrastructural developments, and is working hard to recover the years the locust had eaten.”

The Governor called the attention of the brethren to the fact that the Government has spent a lot of money looking for peace and imagined what would have happened if the monies of the State were all channeled or deployed to development and other sectors of the economy.

He said: ‘’The Insecurity in Imo State and I can be quoted, is politically motivated,” and prayed that, “Almighty God will not only expose those people but will arrest them wherever they are and whoever they are.”

The Governor also used the opportunity to once more appeal to those giving Imo people sleepless nights to consider the interest of the innocent citizens and stop their nefarious activities.

He then thanked the leadership of the Anglican Church, on behalf of the Imo State government, for the initiative of gathering the people of God to pray for the peace of the State and urged other faiths to emulate them.

The prayer session had in attendance all the Bishops serving under the Owerri Ecclesiastical Province of the Anglican Church headed by Most Rev (Dr.) David Onuoha who is also the Bishop of Okigwe South Diocese.

Prayers were offered for Nigeria, Imo State, Family among others, in line with the theme of the Bible reading drawn from Philippian Chapter 2:10.

The high point of the session was a prayer for Governor Uzodimma by all the people in attendance, for God’s wisdom to deal with the huge challenges that come with governance.

