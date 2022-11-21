2023: Ohanaeze reaffirms support for Peter Obi

COSMAS CHUKWU

The National Vice President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, has reiterated the commitment and insistence of the apex Igbo body on the endorsement of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders, SMBL, group of the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi for 2023 election.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued and made available to newsmen by Dr. Ogbonnia, which reads thus:

“The position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide for the 2023 general election is constant, consistent and very clear, without any form of equivocation whatsoever. In the first place, going by the principles of zoning and rotation of power in Nigeria which has been in existence since 1999, it is the turn of the South East of Nigeria to produce the president in 2023. Second, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has canvassed various eminent persons in Nigeria, seeking their support for the presidency to the South East come 2023.

“We are delighted by the responses from various groups and highly placed patriotic Nigerians. Third, Ohanaeze works in collaboration with the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), comprising the Afenifere, PANDEF, Middle Belt Leaders,s and Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by an elder statesman, Chief E K Clarke. The group in its quest for Nigerian unity, peace and sustainable national development has endorsed Mr. Peter Obi as their candidate for the 2023 general elections. Therefore, on the SMBLF endorsement, Ohanaeze stands.

“On the other hand, Ohanaeze took a commodity to the market and the world is clamouring for it, we are rather very excited, happy and fulfilled that Nigeria is now in full possession of the commodity.

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor explained that Obi has filled what could have been a very sad gap. “Therefore, Obi represents the Nigerian conscience, moral probity, generational hope, redemption epiphany, and above all, the Igbo collective unconscious. The philosophy of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide finds a cogent expression in the symbol of Nigerian unity and a beacon of hope as epitomized by Mr. Peter Obi.

It needs to be added that the Ohanaeze support for Obi is not only based on equity and justice but also on merit, competence, track record of accomplishments, and the veritable ideas that he espouses for a better Nigeria.

The message added that “A lot has been said that the Labour Party, especially as it concerns Obi has no structure. It needs to be pointed out that the Obis movement is a massive disruptive reaction against the despicable Nigerian pathologies. People use the Obi phenomenon to express dissatisfaction with the status quo. It is a revolt against injustice, poverty, unemployment, corruption and all forms of vicious circles that have become the trademark of Nigeria. In other words, every revolution in history is a structural change. What the Obi movement stands for is to dismantle or change whatever structure has brought us to this intractable tragedy and reprehensible denouement; the structure that has been a knee on the neck of Nigerians. Importantly, ideas rule the world. Ideas, as you know, possess the potency to develop into an ideology, a movement, and finally to a structure. Lastly, the impotent debate on the structure has long been overwhelmed and rested by the recent events in Nigeria.”

Ohanaeze observed that “On the double endorsement by the Afenifere; one faction to Mr. Peter Obi and the other to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu: Evidently, history repeats itself on a daily basis. Even in the kingdom of God, there was a faction. The benevolent Angels such as Gabriel, Michael, Raphael, Uriel, Cherubim, Seraphim, etc were on one side and the minority malevolent Lucifer was on the other side. One represents light, truth, equity, justice, reasonableness, and a bright future while the other represents the very opposites. But, surely, history will always vindicate the just.”

