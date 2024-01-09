Unveiling of SamKay Athletics Club in Yenagoa

hosts one-day meet for secondary schools

Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

Arrangements have been concluded to organise a maiden one-day Athletics Meet for secondary school students in Bayelsa State by the SamKay Athletics Club of Nigeria next week Tuesday, 16th January, 2024 from 9am.

A statement by the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr. Alambo Datonye indicates that about a hundred athletes and officials from nine selected secondary schools in Bayelsa State will take part in the fiesta scheduled for 9am at the MainBowl of the Samson Siasia Sports Stadium, Ovom, Yenagoa.

The athletics competition is part of activities lined up for the official launch of the SamKay Athletics Club, established by a former quarter miler and middle distance runner cum sports enthusiast, Dr. Samuel Kolawole Oredipe.

The Secondary Schools Track Contest will feature 5 events. These are : 100 metres boys, 100 metres girls, 4 by 100 metres Relay Boys, 4 by 100 metres Relay Girls and 4 by 100 meters

mixed Relay.

The goal of the SamKay Athletics Club is to develop a programme that identifies and develops young and talented athletes in different communities in Bayelsa State and Nigeria.

During the one day meet, attractive prizes and medals will be given to the top three athletes and schools.

Schools already invited for the athletics meet are Bishop Dimeari Grammar School, Yenagoa, St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Amarata, New Total Child Academy, Yenagoa, Comprehensive Secondary School, Elebele, Nembe National Grammar School, Ijaw National Academy, Kaiama, Government Secondary School, Amassoma, Government Secondary School, Ekeremor and Federal Science and Technical College, Tungbo in Sagbama Local Government Area.

Athletics enthusiasts, sports lovers and the general public are invited to attend the event which will be graced by eminent personalities in the sports sub sector in Bayelsa State and Nigeria.