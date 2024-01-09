Bayelsa Head of Service, Mrs. Onyema admonishes civil servants to shun corruption

Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

The Head of Service in the Bayelsa State Civil Service, Barr. (Mrs.) Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema, mni, in collaboration with the State’s chapter of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), today dedicated the year 2024 Civil Service to God at the Bayelsa State Secretariat complex, in Yenagoa.

Mrs. Charles-Onyema, in her remarks, appreciated CAN for coming up with such an idea which has been sustained for the past 3 years.

She admonished civil servants to stop cutting corners and acquisition of ill-gotten wealth.

“We will continue to cater for the welfare of our workers. We are embarking on continuous training and retraining in this new year. Let us maintain integrity as we discharge our duties, let’s be hardworking and let’s be diligent. Let us not be in a rush for money.

“I want to thank the chairman and members of CAN for coming up with this programme. There is nothing else we can do but dedicate our lives to God.

Runaway from ill-gotten wealth, I know the temptations are there but please, stand firm on your faith. Let us show our faith in all that we do, let’s avoid cutting corners, let’s pursue integrity and uprightness and then the civil service will be better for us.

We have prayed for our relationship with the politicians, even among ourselves, you work with the Permanent Secretary, your Directors and colleagues, how well are you working?

Go and impact your Ministry so that they will see the change in you. So, I charge you now as you have heard, please, go and lighten up your various MDAs”, Barr. Onyema said.

Earlier, the Christian Association of Nigerians (CAN), Bayelsa’s chapter Chairman, Rev. Fr. Joseph Opelema, appreciated the Head of Service, Barr. (Mrs.) Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema for accepting and approving the event which has been sustained for the past 3 years.

Clergymen in the service were the CAN chairman, Bayelsa State chapter, Rev. Fr. Opelema, his vice, Rev. Dr. Abily S. Abily, and the Secretary, Apostle, Michael Makpah.

The Coordinator was Rev. Dr. John Oluwajana and the sermon was taken by Rev. Owei-owei Tongu which dwelt on “Financial Integrity.”