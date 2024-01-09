Sanwo-Olu Charges Anglican Bishops To Continuously Pray For Public Officers

…Primate, others hail Governor’s performance in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged religious leaders and Anglican Bishops, in particular, to continuously encourage and pray for public office holders.

He also implored the church leaders at various levels to bring succour to the people by encouraging them to be hopeful despite the current challenges facing the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke on Monday while welcoming the Primate, Archbishops, Bishops and their wives to the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) 2024 Annual Retreat for Bishops and their wives themed “Shepherding God’s Family” held at the Archbishop Adebola and Mrs. Oluranti Ademowo Christian Resource Centre (Faith Plaza), Bariga, Lagos.

The Governor was received with funfair by the Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Rev’d Dr. Henry Ndukuba, his wife, Angela, as well as bishops and their wives.

He said: “Our prayer is that God will use His Church as a major intervention to bring succour to His people. We pray that God will use 2024 to be the beginning for things to relax, peaceful and calm in our country.

“You (religious leaders) are the ones that God speaks to; once you stand on your pulpit, you have all of what it takes to admonish us who are in public office; to encourage us, criticize us and tell us how and what people feel; to let us know what are the views of the people because they come to you and you see them.

“We want to urge you to continue to encourage us, pray for us and lead us so that we also can help and govern our people well. It is not an easy task but with your prayer, encouragement, admonition, and criticism, we believe we will stay on the right track.

“You should not take a back seat because you have a role to play. You are our leaders in your individual rights and you have the responsibility to speak and to encourage all of our parishioners that indeed as long as we are living, there is hope; we cannot give up now.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu while speaking on the five-day retreat scheduled for Monday to Friday, January 8 to 12, said holding the retreat early in the year is strategic and shows that the leadership is serious about facing the work that God has given to them.

In his address, the Primate commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his remarkable achievements in different sectors, saying the Anglican Church appreciates the good work the Governor is doing in Lagos State.

“We are proud of you seeing what God is using you to do in Lagos State. We thank you for your support for the Church and for creating an enabling environment where Christians, Muslims, commercial men and women and industry feel at home to thrive,” he said.

The Most. Revd Ndukuba also expressed the condolences of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) through Governor Sanwo-Olu to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Government on the demise of the immediate past Governor of Ondo State and the Chancellor of the Owo Diocese, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), who he described as a gem, icon and courageous man.

Also speaking the Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevi, said Governor Sanwo-Olu, can be authoritatively and convincingly described as a trailblazer, innovative leader, and a reformer, noting that the Governor with his reform agenda, is taking Lagos State to the status of Africa’s smartest City.

The Bishop said Governor Sanwo-Olu has decided not to amplify obstacles but rather confront and tackle them headlong, saying his action has accounted for the giant strides recorded so far in Lagos State.

He said: “Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is indeed a generous man. We have been following your robust contributions through your impressive transformational agenda aimed at taking Lagos State to the attainment of the Smart City goal.

“He (Governor Sanwo-Olu) has taken steps to touch every area for human capacity developments, increased income generation of the State and with incredible results in infrastructural development across the State.

“The Church has for years been known to be ‘the conscience of the Nations’ through good and impactive constructive counsel offered for good governance. Today, the Church is not ashamed to celebrate your incredible achievements.

“We can only call and charge you to continue the good works and raise the bar. Be assured that posterity shall not forget your good works and your impactful leadership. We assure you of our continuous prayer support.”