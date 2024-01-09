Police investigate discovery of decomposing body of mother of three in Bayelsa

Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command have commenced investigation into the discovery of the decomposing body of a mother of threw children in a gutter along the Akali street in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

The corpse of the Woman, which was discovered on Sunday morning following an offensive odour, showed signs that she was strangled to death and dragged few kilometres to the gutter.

Residents of the Akaili Street identified her as Ese, who hailed from Egbo community of Delta State. She also traded in the sale of cow skin popularly known as Kpomo at the Opolo market.

Already, accusing fingers are pointing towards her ex-husband and father of her children, who many claimed was engaged in a dangerous domestic squabble with the deceased even though they were seperated last April.

The younger sister of the deceased, Precious, 16 years old, approached a family member after search that her aunty was lying inside the gutter.

The family member who didn’t want his name on print said “Precious was asked if has deceased sister had a history of illness but she said No”.

The Former Husband, who they claimed is nowhere to be found and had his mobile phone switched off is identified as Collins. They also alleged that he was the last person who visisted the deceased at home and was engaged in a violent quarell with her.

Another family member, who pleased anonimity, told newamen that “the Collins came to the house while the deceased wasn’t around and went away with the three children, without her consent.”

“On the 27th of December she met him on the road, and forcefully retrieve the children back to the house. Thereafter the same day he came to our house in the night, and that was the last day i saw my Aunty”

“The following day, he came and we inquired to know where my aunty was since we didn’t see her throughout the night. He (Collins) claimed the deceased traveled and will be back by Sunday.”

Another family member, however pointed out that “at first we thought it was ritual related death. Not until we broke the culvert and brought her out. Our sister was strangled to death, she left her three children behind, who is going to care for them”

“She was murdered and thrown inside gutter, so sad. The prime suspect is Mr. Collins, the father of her three children, because according to information he visited her last the night we started the search for her”

He allegedly killed her from her house, and brought her to this point and dip her inside the gutter. All her face was decomposed and she had started smelling because it happened days before we discovered”.

“We have been trying to reach him, but his phone is switched off, but he will never get away with this devilish act”.

Contacted on the development, the Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Musa Mohammed, confirmed the development and said the police team have evacuated the corpse of the deceased”and we have commenced investigation. But no suspect have been arrested “