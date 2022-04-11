Unknown Persons Attack and Set Ablaze A Sienna Car In Enugu

By Cosmas Chukwu

Yet to be confirmed reports say that a Sienna car and its occupants were attacked by unknown persons early this morning in Enugu.

The said car reported to be making brisk business loading passengers for an undisclosed destination was attacked around 5.30 am this morning and later set ablaze.

The passengers according to eye witness account,scampered for cover as the hoodlums struck with some incurring bodily harm.

The attack which occurred opposite Peace Mass Transit park adjacent to the Okpara Avenue roundabout, close to Holy Ghost Cathedral and Ogbete main market precincts in Ogui Enugu, recorded two fatalities according deep sources.

The police could not confirm as PPRO,Dan Ndukwe ASP, responded to our persistent calls through a WhatsApp chat; “Yet-to-be identified miscreants, operating in a mini bus, shot an unidentified male traveler and in the process torched a Sienna vehicle around Chris Chemist Roundabout, Enugu, in the early morning hours of today. The victim was immediately moved to the hospital for treatment by Police Operatives, who responded to a distress call on the incident. He, however, was later confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Meanwhile, manhunt of the assailants has been launched, while the said area and other parts of the State remain relatively peaceful. Further development will be communicated, please.,the PPRO said.

Meanwhile, other parts of the Enugu metropolis and environs are under lock and key on account of the Monday sit-at-home in force in Enugu.