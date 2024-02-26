Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

University of Lagos Staff School inter-house Competition

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Mrs Rebecca Ezeukwu , her husband Chairman of the Occasion ,High Chief  (Engr) Toni Ezeukwu ;Chairman. Staff Board of Governors & Dean Faculty of Education University of Lagos  (UNILAG), Prof Adebayo Oladipo; Pastor Remi Morgan (1972 set)  Headmistress , (UNILAG)  staff school , Akinade Eunice Adedoyin; during the inter-house Competition Organized by University of Lagos Staff School held at the School premises in Lagos on 22/2/2024... PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
10
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Headmistress, University of Lagos Staff School, Akinade Eunice Adedoyin; Chairman of the Occasion, High Chief  (Engr) Toni Ezeukwu, his wife Mrs. Rebecca Morgan; Sports Teacher Staff school Mrs.  Ayeni Olaotan; Deputy Headmistress LUTH/CMUL, Mrs Lanre Adeoye; pose with the overall winners, during the inter-house Competition organized by the University of Lagos Staff School held at the School premises in Lagos on 22/2/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …. Sports Teacher   UNILAG.Staff school.Mrs.  Ayeni Olaotan; Headmistress, University of Lagos Staff School, Akinade Eunice Adedoyin; Chairman of the Occasion, High Chief  (Engr) Toni Ezeukwu, his wife Mrs. Rebecca Morgan;  Deputy Headmistress LUTH/CMUL, Mrs Lanre Adeoye; pose with the winners in the Marching, during the inter-house Competition.

Danfodio (Yellow House ) during the match Past.

Obi ( Purple House) during the March Past.

Jaja (Green House ) during the March Past.

Picking of balls for boys.

Yoruba Cultural Group, during the inter-house Competition organised by the University of Lagos Staff School, held at the School premises in Lagos on 22/2/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10761 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 26, 2024

APWEN , Lagos Chapter industrial visit Sika Manufacturing…

Convener, Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade celebrates her…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 24, 2024

1 of 426