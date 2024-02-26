University of Lagos Staff School inter-house Competition

L-r… Headmistress, University of Lagos Staff School, Akinade Eunice Adedoyin; Chairman of the Occasion, High Chief (Engr) Toni Ezeukwu, his wife Mrs. Rebecca Morgan; Sports Teacher Staff school Mrs. Ayeni Olaotan; Deputy Headmistress LUTH/CMUL, Mrs Lanre Adeoye; pose with the overall winners, during the inter-house Competition organized by the University of Lagos Staff School held at the School premises in Lagos on 22/2/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …. Sports Teacher UNILAG.Staff school.Mrs. Ayeni Olaotan; Headmistress, University of Lagos Staff School, Akinade Eunice Adedoyin; Chairman of the Occasion, High Chief (Engr) Toni Ezeukwu, his wife Mrs. Rebecca Morgan; Deputy Headmistress LUTH/CMUL, Mrs Lanre Adeoye; pose with the winners in the Marching, during the inter-house Competition.

Danfodio (Yellow House ) during the match Past.

Obi ( Purple House) during the March Past.

Jaja (Green House ) during the March Past.

Picking of balls for boys.

Yoruba Cultural Group, during the inter-house Competition organised by the University of Lagos Staff School, held at the School premises in Lagos on 22/2/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

