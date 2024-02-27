Journey of redemption Pastor Adebisi’s transformation from campus cultist to ministry leader

Having the privilege to have a Media parley with a remarkable individual who has dedicated the past two decades to ministerial work. Starting in a humble primary school setting in 2002, he has faced numerous challenges and trials, yet remained steadfast in the calling that led him to where he is today. Let’s delve into the journey of faith, perseverance, and transformation with the founder of Victorious Life Word Outreach Inc., Igando Lagos, Pastor Adebisi Rotimi Williams as he shares his experiences, reflections, and aspirations.

How long have you been involved in ministry.?

I embarked on a ministerial journey two decades ago, commencing on July 7, 2002, in a local primary school. Over time, as we progressed, grace guided us to our current state, aligning with the vision and mission set by God for our ministry.

Over these 20 years, have you ever contemplated abandoning ministry?

Admittedly, I faced daunting moments when malevolent voices urged me to cease ministry work. However, my steadfast refusal stemmed from recognizing the divine calling and the purpose behind it. Challenges and discouragements attempted to sway us, yet a scripture reminded me that in weakness, the Lord provides strength, reinforcing our resolve to persist.

Beyond ministry, what else do you do for a living?

Alongside ministry, I engage in buying and selling ventures. Recognizing the need for additional resources, I supported my wife in venturing into exportation. This business has not only sustained us but garnered support from others.

How did you receive Christ and what prompted your salvation?

I was a student at the University of Benin and due to the kind of activities I involved myself in the campus and my deep commitment as a strong member of the cult I left the school environment ceremoniously because I was declared wanted at my early 300 level, so I abandoned my school carrier and traveled to Italy within a space of time I was also cut in the act doing things that are not godly just because we wanted to survive like others, the lust of the flesh and my thoughts definitely has open a door to go into the criminal world and eventually after about nine years I was somehow stagnant roaming around the world and was jailed in Egypt. So while in prison the Lord cut up on me, and it was right in the prison I met the person of Jesus Christ one cold evening after smoking as one of the chain smokers, then I fell asleep and translated into the dream world where I cut into vision.

As God may have it this was the first time of been broken in my heart nothing was important to me because everything I wanted to do I do them easily believed that nothing was stronger than me. But when the person of Jesus Christ came I saw him and he said he was going to set me free but as a sinner who is definitely surrounded by the atmosphere of unbelieve I replied and said how will you set me free now that am jailed and he repeated it and said besides you are going to be my spokesperson in all the nation’s of the world but eventually in a way his mercy was upon me and I left the prison without completing my jail terms. In fact, the case closed automatically without being remembered and after some time I returned to Nigeria and it took me about three good months through the desert traveling from Egypt down to Chad, Sudan and Tunisia then finally to Nigeria.

When I got to Nigeria I was privileged to stay with a friend of mine who introduced me to a church I was just going with him not because I was interested but to find a shelter because I had no choice, so one day I attended a program at winners chapel and Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo was the minister in charge and for the first time my ears were opened he made an altar call and that same day I gave my life to Jesus Christ and that was the beginning of my journey as a new believer.

What led you into ministry?

My journey into ministry unfolded from a tumultuous past. From being a university student involved in cult activities to facing imprisonment, it was within the confines of a jail cell that I encountered Jesus Christ. His vision for me to be a spokesperson marked the turning point, steering me away from a life of crime.

How did the name “Victorious Life Word Outreach Inc.” originated?

While still in prison, Jesus Christ revealed the name to me, symbolized by a sword breaking my chains. This vision translated into our ministry’s logo. The name signifies victory, with the assurance that through Christ, triumph is attainable.

What are your expectations for Victorious Life Word Outreach Inc. in the next five years?

Over the next five years, I envision our church transforming into a global ministry and a solution center, witnessing diverse miracles. We plan to initiate projects, particularly focusing on rehabilitating drug addicts and establishing a massive camp for elderly individuals lacking proper care.

Have you ever experienced regret as a minister of God?

No, because I view my calling as a pathway to life. Despite lacking formal education or skills, my commitment to ministry has provided sustenance. Even in challenging situations, I have led people in prayer, and encountered legal issues, yet harbor no regrets.

What was your most challenging moment in ministry?

One of the most challenging moments occurred after the Ikeja bomb blast in 2001. Praying for a woman who lost her children, her initial frustration tested my resolve. I momentarily walked away, later regretting not engaging in a more profound conversation to offer solace and wisdom.

How do you perceive the relationship between Christianity and governance in Nigeria?

There seems to be a disconnect between Christianity and governance in Nigeria. The influence of political affiliations among Christians has led to divisions and a lack of unified focus. I believe genuine voices and individuals with a true interest in transforming the nation’s economy are not adequately represented. Grace, though available to all, shouldn’t be taken for granted, nor should it justify a continued life of sin.

Sir, It’s been over a year since His Excellency Bola Tinubu took up the mantle as the president, so how do you see his performance?

Eventually, I will appeal to the whole nation to be extra patient with him as we all know that road was not built in a day. Nigeria started this political drama several years ago, as it stands things have gone wrong in separate ways. And it’s not possible for somebody within a short period of time to put what has been damaged for long in good shape.

Nigerian is like a collapsed building that needs the effort and initiative of an expert in the building profession to spell out every design and drawing in a more specific way to please the owner. So in the process of demolishing a building, there must be crumbles, death, weeping, and gnashing of teeth I think by right that is exactly what is happening now.

Henceforth, he has been elected as the president of Nigerian and I believe he has a vision and mission to accomplish probably he has a blueprint but there are lot of diversification that has been there for years had it been people that were there before he did the right thing while representing it wouldn’t have gotten to the critical stage we are now. We need to give him a chance and support him closely to move and drive the entire country to a fulfilled destination bus top called New Nigerian. I pray he Will bring back the hope of this country soonest.

