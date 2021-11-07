UNIOSUN workers celebrate VC’s exit from office, say he’s a tyrant

…Former VC is a trailblazer who meritoriously served for five years –Varsity PRO

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Following the exit of the immediate past Vice-chancellor of Osun State University, Prof. Labode Popoola from office, workers of the institution staged a mock funeral celebration for his send-off, describing him as a tyrant administrator.

The members of staff of the university at their Osogbo campus celebrated the exit of Popoola amid dancing, singing and frying of bean cake.

They used brooms to sweep from the school Vice-Chancellor’s office to the school gate. They later ate the bean cake as a sign of farewell to Popoola.

The staff, who are members of the three unions including the Non-academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), argued that Popoola’s tenure was not palatable and that his five years tenure was filled with injustice, corruption, nepotism, impunity, abuse of office and illegalities.

They hung a banner on the Senate Building of the campus bearing the picture of Popoola and inscriptions such as “With gratitude to God, the entire staff of Osun State University celebrates the inglorious exit of a mischievous tyrant, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Labode Popoola. He will be fondly remembered for lies, mischiefs, high-handedness, arrogance, divide and rule, power drunkenness, corruption, abuse of office, power intoxication, fetishism, sadism, witch hunting, nepotism, illegalities, among others.”

The jubilant workers expressed joy for the exit of Popoola who left office officially on Thursday and urged the newly appointed Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof Adefemi Bello, to right the alleged wrongs of Popoola.

Speaking, the Chairman of NASU, Comrade Isaiah Fayemi, disclosed that Popoola interdicted workers for protesting against his alleged corrupt practices adding that the Chairman of Joint Action Committee of the university, Comrade Lekan Adiat, and five others are currently interdicted.

“Popoola is a VC that came and used his position to victimise us, to withhold our salaries, and that is why we are celebrating his exit. We are happy that he is gone and gone forever. One of the reasons why we have gathered to celebrate his exit is for everyone to learn lessons and for those in positions of authority, that if you do good, you will be celebrated and if you do bad like Popoola did, you will be condemned. We expect the newly appointed VC to do well. We started this university together,” Fayemi said.

However, some members of the institution staff have dissociated themselves from the banner, pictures and video describing the 3rd substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Labode Popoola, a mischievous tyrant.

A statement issued by the University Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, described the former Vice-Chancellor as a trailblazer.

“We hereby put it on record that Professor Labode Popoola is an achiever, trailblazer, and administrator par excellence who transformed UNIOSUN and made landmark achievements that both staff, students and friends of the University are proud of.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, Professor Labode Popoola’s administration is noted for:

Prompt payment of staff salaries every 25th of the month for the 60 months of his administration;

Resuscitation of the MBBS programme of the University;

Establishment of the first central student union body of the University;

Fiscal discipline and prudence in the management of university funds;

Remarkable infrastructural development across the six campuses of the university;

Academic freedom; Blocking of financial leakages; Improvement of staff welfare, anti-corruption, among many other notable achievements.

“Finally, we the concerned staff members will not want anyone or group to tarnish the integrity and good image of Professor Labode Popoola, who served the University meritoriously for five years,” Adesoji stated.

