President Buhari expresses grief over freetown Oil Tanker deaths

By Peter
President Muhammadu Buhari says the sympathies of the entire nation are with the government and people of Sierra Leone, following the fuel tanker explosion in Freetown, the country’s capital in which at least 99 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

The tragic incident happened late on Friday when a fuel tanker exploded following a collision, and many people rushed to the scene to siphon off petrol.

President Buhari said he is anguished by the unfortunate loss of lives  and injury to so many. He offered condolences on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria to the bereaved families, the government and people of Sierra Leone and wished the injured an early recovery.

 

 

