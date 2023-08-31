UNICEF Nigeria unveils Cobhams, Waje, Kate Henshaw, Ali Nuhu as Champions

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The United Nation’s Children Fund (UNICEF) Nigeria has announced the appointment of music producers, musicians, and film actors, Cobhams Asuquo, WAJE, Kate Henshaw, and Ali Nuhu as UNICEF Champions for a period of 12 months.

The fund said the esteemed assembly of champions will serve as powerful voices amplifying issues around child rights in Nigeria.

According to the statement of the fund, over the course of the next year, the champions will work together with UNICEF to elevate pressing concerns related to children, spanning sectors such as health, education, nutrition, child protection, water sanitation, and hygiene.

Ms. Cristian Munduate, the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, lauded the commitment and unmatched influence of the champions., saying “We are truly elated to join hands with such influential voices in the entertainment industry – Cobhams, WAJE, Kate Henshaw, and Ali Nuhu.

“Their dedication and passion for children’s rights will undeniably amplify the urgency of the issues we fight for daily.” She added.

“This collaboration symbolizes a bridge between the commitment to child rights and the power of art and storytelling.

Through music, film, and public engagement, we hope to touch hearts, shift perspectives, and inspire action.” Munduate said.

As UNICEF champions, Cobhams, WAJE, Kate Henshaw, and Ali Nuhu will engage in numerous initiatives and campaigns designed to ensure every child’s right to survival, growth, development, and protection is upheld and championed.