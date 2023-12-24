UNICEF, Bayelsa Govt partners media on Child Advocacy

Elizabeth Vincent

The Bayelsa State Government in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, Nigeria, on Friday held a one day meeting of the state committee on food and nutrition, presentation by the child Right Reporting Network.

The meeting was presided by the Director, Bayelsa State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning,

Mr Solomon Tigele Agrakam while giving the opening remarks said this presentation and report will be summited to UNICEF in Abuja.

The Vice Chairman, Bayelsa State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Mrs. Judy Young, present challenges in nutrition in the state, include limited access to diverse and nutritious foods, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, poverty affecting food affordability, and insufficient awareness about proper nutrition practices.

She said, “Issues like poor sanitation and water quality can contribute to health problems impacting nutrition. Addressing these challenges requires a multi-faceted approach involving health education, community engagement.

“Key challenges in nutrition faced by Bayelsa State, create a public awareness. To address these issues effectively, collaborative efforts from government, non-governmental organizations, and media partners visiting local communities to sensitized are essential.”

Addressing performance constraints in Bayelsa State, Mr Ebi Willson said, “with out food no child can survive, it involve a tailored approach that considers the specific challenges faced by the region.”

According to Mr. conducting a thorough assessment to identify specific performance constraints in various sectors such as healthcare, education.

Chairman of Nigerian Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, in Bayelsa, Grace Orumieyefa “said the media partners Engage in community sensitization at the senatorial district, and residents, to understand their perspectives of food nutrition and gather input on performance issues.

“The Director should Ensure adequate allocation of resources, both financial and human to address identified constraints. This may involve budget adjustments and strategic planning.

The Bayelsa State Child Rights Reporting Network advocates for good nutrition for children, emphasizing the importance of sustainable programs and strategies to address the high rate of malnutrition among children in the state.