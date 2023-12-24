Mutfwang encourages citizens to showcase true spirit of Christmas

…..condemn attack in Bokkos LGA

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has extended his warm greetings to citizens of the state and Nigerians on the joyous occasion of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a statement in Jos, Governor Mutfwang encouraged all citizens, both in Plateau and across Nigeria, to embrace the true spirit of Christmas by sharing love and exchanging gifts, especially with the less privileged.

“On behalf of your Government, I extend heartfelt wishes as we collectively commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Let us recall that God’s love for mankind led to the redemption through His son. This Christmas, let’s rekindle our love for humanity by dedicating our time and energy to enriching the lives of others. May we embody values of love, charity, and selflessness, contributing to a more united, peaceful, and prosperous Plateau.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the state, including security issues, economic hardships, and political concerns, Governor Mutfwang reassured the people that his administration is committed to alleviating these difficulties.

He emphasized faith in divine intervention and called for hope and prayer for a positive turnaround.

“As we celebrate, let’s hold onto hope, knowing that God, in His grace, will guide us through. I urge all citizens to conduct themselves peacefully, contributing to the creation of a harmonious environment for lawful activities.”

Governor Mutfwang concluded with heartfelt wishes for joy, happiness, hope, and unity in diversity during this memorable Christmas celebration. He prayed for divine blessings upon Plateau State.

In a sad development, the governor vehemently condemned the recent brutal attacks on innocent residents in Mushu village, Bokkos Local Government Area.

He has therefore directed security agencies to promptly apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the heinous acts and ensure they face the full force of the law.

Expressing deep concern over the unacceptable violence, Governor Mutfwang urged communities across the state to remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious activities to security forces for immediate action. He questioned the impunity of the attackers who inflict harm on communities, destroy property, and evade justice.

Highlighting the importance of collective collaboration among rural communities, the Governor assured that proactive measures will be taken by government to curb the ongoing attacks on innocent citizens. He sympathized with affected families, and urged them to find solace in God as the government diligently works to end the prolonged violence.

Wishing swift recovery to those injured, Governor Mutfwang emphasized his administration’s unwavering commitment to pursuing peace and unity. He reassured the public that these goals remain top priorities, with continuous efforts until the desired results are achieved.

As the state faces these challenges, Governor Mutfwang extended his heartfelt prayers for a peaceful Christmas celebration in Plateau and across the country.