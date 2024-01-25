Umahi meets Kefas, Dangote, Elumelu, harps on public  private partnership in bridging funding gap on road infrastructure.

In keeping with the road infrastructure initiatives of the Renewed Hope administration of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the Hon. Minister of Works, His Excellency, Sen. Engr. Nweze David Umahi CON has been engaging with concessionaires and other private sector organizations on the need for private sector investment on our road infrastructure as done in advanced economies of the world. This informed the closed door meeting the Hon. Minister of Works had with the Governor of Taraba State, His Excellency, Dr. Agbu Kefas, the founder and CEO of Dangote Group of Conglomerates, Alhaji Aliko Dangote GCON, the founder and chairman of Heirs Holdings, Chief Tony Elumelu this 24th day of January,2024 at the Federal Ministry of Works.

It would be recalled that the Hon. Minister of Works in his zeal to change the ugly narrative of road infrastructure in Nigeria had set up three committees to work on the contracts executed by some concessionaires with the Federal Ministry of Works with a view to reviewing the scope and cost implications of the projects they undertook to execute under the Highway Development and Management Initiative( HDMI). This private sector initiative will fastrack road infrastructure revolution and bring order, accountability, and profitable entrepreneurship to the operations,management, and maintenance of Federal Highways.

The Governor of Taraba who retired as a military professional was a one-time chairman Governing Board of Directors Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency(NIMASA) before he became Governor. The founder and CEO Dangote Group is one of Africa’s foremost captains of industry who have made ambitious investments in the development of infrastructure in Nigeria, just like his counterpart and Chairman of Heirs Holdings who is also one of Africa’s leading investors who have shown manifest commitment in the transformation of Nigeria’s infrastructure through long- term investment in strategic sectors of Nigeria’s economy, including financial services, and infrastructure development.

It is hoped that investors, local and international, and other organized bodies would take advantage of the will power of the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration and the private sector experience and professional capacities of the Hon. Minister of Works to invest in the over 35,000 Km of the national road network being managed by Federal Government of Nigeria as this road network carries more than 70% of the vehicular traffic, making it a critical infrastructure for the movement of goods and services across the nation. This initiative will trigger economic development, job creation, local content development and wealth creation for Nigerian population. Mr President mean business with his efforts to prosper our country and make it the pride of the African continent. Your support is critical.