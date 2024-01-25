Champion Newspapers Limited
Umahi meets Kefas, Dangote, Elumelu, harps on public  private partnership in bridging funding gap on road infrastructure.

In keeping  with the road infrastructure initiatives of the Renewed  Hope administration  of  the President  of the Federal Republic of  Nigeria, His Excellency  President  Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the Hon. Minister of Works, His Excellency, Sen. Engr. Nweze David Umahi CON  has been engaging  with concessionaires and other private sector  organizations on the need for  private sector investment on our road infrastructure as done in advanced  economies of the world. This informed the closed door meeting the Hon. Minister of  Works  had with the Governor of Taraba State, His Excellency, Dr. Agbu Kefas, the  founder  and CEO of Dangote  Group of Conglomerates, Alhaji  Aliko Dangote GCON, the founder  and chairman  of Heirs Holdings, Chief Tony Elumelu this 24th day of January,2024 at the Federal  Ministry  of Works.

 

It would  be recalled  that the Hon. Minister of Works  in his zeal to change the ugly narrative  of road infrastructure  in Nigeria had set up three  committees to work on the contracts executed  by some concessionaires with the Federal Ministry of Works with a view to reviewing  the scope  and cost implications  of the projects they undertook to execute  under the Highway  Development  and Management  Initiative( HDMI). This private sector initiative will fastrack  road infrastructure  revolution and bring  order, accountability, and profitable entrepreneurship to the operations,management, and maintenance  of Federal Highways.

 

The Governor of Taraba who retired  as a military  professional  was a one-time chairman Governing  Board of  Directors  Nigerian Maritime  Administration  and Safety  Agency(NIMASA) before he became Governor. The founder and CEO Dangote Group  is one of Africa’s  foremost  captains of industry  who have made ambitious investments  in the development  of  infrastructure in Nigeria, just like his counterpart and Chairman  of Heirs Holdings who is also one of Africa’s  leading  investors who have shown manifest  commitment in the transformation  of Nigeria’s infrastructure through  long- term investment  in strategic  sectors  of Nigeria’s economy,  including  financial  services, and infrastructure development.

 

It is hoped that  investors, local  and international,  and other organized  bodies would  take advantage  of the will power of the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration  and the  private sector experience  and professional  capacities of the Hon. Minister of Works  to invest in the over 35,000 Km of the national  road network  being  managed  by  Federal Government of Nigeria as this  road network  carries more than 70% of the vehicular  traffic, making  it  a  critical infrastructure for the movement  of goods and services  across  the nation. This initiative  will trigger  economic  development, job creation,  local  content  development  and wealth  creation for Nigerian population. Mr President  mean business with his efforts  to prosper our country  and make it the pride  of the African continent. Your support  is critical.

