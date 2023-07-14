UK induction: An Inspiration To Improve Health Insurance System…NHIA DG

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Director General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mohammed Sambo has described his induction as a fellow with distinction into the United Kingdom (UK) Faculty of Public Health as an inspiration to fire on all cylinders for the improvement of Nigeria’s health insurance system.

Speaking at the reception by the authority in Abuja, Sambo said that the honour was also in recognition of efforts being made by NHIA to accelerate the drive towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The Management of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) had formally received its Director General, following his induction into the United Kingdom Faculty of Public Health as a Fellow Through Distinction.

The Director General was inducted in a ceremony which held at the Royal College of Physicians in London. The event also witnessed the induction of eminent personalities into various categories of honour including the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

A Fellow Through Distinction is the highest honour bestowed on an individual who is active in the academia, a recognition of those who have made outstanding contributions in public health through leadership, research and presentation of concepts at national and international levels.

Sambo, who has been Head of Community Medicine and Deputy Dean, Faculty of Medicine both roles at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and Provost of the College of Medicine, Kaduna State University (KASU), is credited with raising the indices of health insurance in Nigeria under his watch as Chief Executive Officer of NHIA in the past four years.

In a statement by the head, media and public relations of the Authority, Emmanuel Ononokpono, the Director General has over 70 publications in his name.