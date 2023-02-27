Ugwuanyi loses in Enugu North Senate contest

…as Labour gets 7 out of 8 Reps contests.

By Cosmas Chukwu.

Results announced so far by INEC have shown Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the PDP as losing to Labour’s Barr Okey Ezea. Labour has equally won 7 seats of the 8 House of Reps seats in the state.

The PDP has won the Enugu West senate seat while that of Enugu East will be contested on March 11,2023. This is due to the killing of the Labour candidate,Barr Oyibo Chukwu two days to the election.

In Enugu, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi became one of the major victims of the Peter Obi’s political tsunami that swept through the South East and South South regions.

Ugwuanyi, who is concluding his second term of four years as governor of Enugu State, lost his Senate bid to the Labour Party’s Okey Ezea.

The Enugu North Senatorial District election result is reproduced below:

IGBOEZE NORTH Local Government Area Level.

LP 11,236

PDP 5,725

UZO-UWANI Local Government Area Level.LP 6,405

PDP 5,398IGBO-ETITI Local Government Area Level.

LP 15,040

PDP 8,591

UDENU Local Government Area Level. (Ugwuany’s LGA)

LP 17,190

PDP 10,890

IGBOEZE SOUTH LGA

LP 14254

PDP 3615

Summary of the result showed that Barr. Okey Ezea of Labour Party won the election with 101,430 votes while Governor Ugwuanyi of PDP got 48,816.