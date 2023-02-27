Ugwuanyi loses in Enugu North Senate contest

Results announced so far by INEC have shown Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the PDP as losing to Labour’s Barr Okey Ezea. Labour has equally won 7 seats of the 8 House of Reps seats in the state.
The PDP has won the Enugu West senate seat while that of Enugu East will be contested on March 11,2023. This is due to the killing of the Labour candidate,Barr Oyibo Chukwu two days to the election.
In Enugu, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi became one of the major victims of the Peter Obi’s political tsunami that swept through the South East and South South regions.
Ugwuanyi, who is concluding his second term of four years as governor of Enugu State, lost his Senate bid to the Labour Party’s Okey Ezea.
The Enugu North Senatorial District election result is reproduced below:
IGBOEZE NORTH Local Government Area Level.
LP 11,236
PDP 5,725
UZO-UWANI Local Government Area Level.LP 6,405
PDP 5,398IGBO-ETITI Local Government Area Level.
LP 15,040
PDP 8,591
UDENU Local Government Area Level. (Ugwuany’s LGA)
LP 17,190
PDP 10,890
IGBOEZE SOUTH LGA
LP 14254
PDP 3615
Summary of the result showed that Barr. Okey Ezea of Labour Party won the election with 101,430 votes while Governor Ugwuanyi of PDP got 48,816.
