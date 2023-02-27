Lagos LP Guber Candidate Bemoans Attacks on Members, Lagosians

The Labour Party’s (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has condemned what he called “the massive violence” unleashed on the party’s supporters in many parts of the state.

He said supporters of the party were attacked at Ikate, Surulere, Sangotedo, Aguda and Oshodi, among others.

Rhodes-Vivour alleged the orchestrated violence in most areas seen as the stronghold of the party in the presidential and National Assembly polls.

“We are disturbed by the reporting we are getting about the attacks on our supporters in Ikate, Sangotedo, Aguda, Oshodi, Osolo among others. This is sad for democracy. Ballot boxes were snatched, voters threatened and beaten. We saw the video where a thug was asking those not voting for APC in Surulere to leave the queue if they don’t want to be beaten,” he said.