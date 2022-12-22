Champion Newspapers Limited
Uche Paul weds Ogonna, daughter of Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Okafor in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Mother  of the Bride Engr  Favour Chika Okafor, the Couple Mr. Uche Paul his wife  former Miss Ogonna  Okafor , Father of the Bride, Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander  Chika Okafor   (OFR) , during the wedding of their Children at Danamis  International Gospel Center Lekki Lagos .17/12/2022  ...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
75
L-r …Father of the Bride, Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander  Chika Okafor   (OFR) Presidential  Candidate of  Labour party. Mr Peter Obi; Mother  of the Bride Engr  Favour Chika Okafor; Pastor of the Trinity House , Pastor ituah Ighodalo and  Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation Mr  Ben Akabueze.

L-r …. Mr  Uche Paul ,his wife former Miss Ogonna Okafor pose with  Presidential  Candidate of  Labour party Mr Peter Obi.

L-r… Founder/Group MD , Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Dr. Stella Okoli; Engr Favour Chika Okafor  her husband Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) Parents of the Bride.

L-r… Engr Favour Chika Okafor ;  Chief Dr (Mrs.) Katia Ekesi; Chief (Mrs) Mary Inegbese;  her husband Chairman  Ineh Mic Motors, Atunwase of Lagos Chief Mike Inegbese  and Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR).

Chairman Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited   High Chief Michael Onuoha with his wife Chief (Mrs.) Franca Onuoha.

L-r… Lady Christie Onwuzulike ; Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) and  Executive Vice Chairman Techno Oil Limited Mrs. Nkechi Obi (MON) ,

Parents of the Groom  Ikye Paul and Mrs. Catherine Paul.

L-r …Senator Osita Izunaso;  Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceutical  Company Ltd.  Chief Ebuka Okafor;. CEO  of Blu Atlantic, Mr. Gozie Nwachukwu  and  Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor.

L-r…Former General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mazi Afam Osigwe,( SAN,) with  Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor, Engr  Joe Igbokwe.

L-r… Mrs. Gloria Okeke ;Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor. CEO /.MD Trendfield  Resources Limited Sir Oscar Okeke and  past Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt HonRita Maduagwu ,

L-r… Managing Director 11 PLC , Mr Adetunji Oyebanji ; Barrister Olusegun Ajayi his wife  Mrs Bolaji Ajayi  and publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru,

L-r… CEO /.MD Trendfield  Resources Limited Sir Oscar Okeke; his wife Mrs. Gloria Okeke, MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas ,Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma  her husband . Chairman, Nepal Oil and Gas, Elder Ekeoma Eme Ekeoma.

L-r …Executive Director Capital Oil and Gas Industries Mrs Uchenna Ubah ; Lolo Uche Umofia and  Lolo  Uche Okenwa.

L-r…  Father of the Bride, Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander  Chika Okafor   (OFR) welcoming Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; Isa Bayero at the venue of reception.

L-r…  Sir Kenneth Okafor ; Father of the Bride, Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander  Chika Okafor  (OFR)  his wife Engr  Favour ; Ogbuefi  na Nnewi ,Bernard Okeke and  his wife Ijeoma.

L-r…Mr Emmanuel  Ifejika ,Chief (Dr) Alexander  Chika Okafor  Chairman/CEO Brittana-U. Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika  and  Group MD , Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Dr. Stella Okoli.

L-r… Hon Justice Olubunmi  Oyewole;  with   CEO  of Blu Atlantic, Mr. Gozie Nwachukwu.

From 2nd left Engr  Favour  Okafor  ,Mr  Uche Paul ,his wife former Miss Ogonna Okafor; Chief (Dr) Alexander  Chika Okafor  and other members of the family of the bride during the traditional wedding .

Mr  Uche Paul ,his wife former Miss Ogonna Okafor ;cutting their wedding cake at the federal Palace  hotel Victoria island Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

