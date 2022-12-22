Uche Paul weds Ogonna, daughter of Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Okafor in Lagos

L-r …Father of the Bride, Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) Presidential Candidate of Labour party. Mr Peter Obi; Mother of the Bride Engr Favour Chika Okafor; Pastor of the Trinity House , Pastor ituah Ighodalo and Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation Mr Ben Akabueze.
L-r …. Mr Uche Paul ,his wife former Miss Ogonna Okafor pose with Presidential Candidate of Labour party Mr Peter Obi.
L-r… Founder/Group MD , Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Dr. Stella Okoli; Engr Favour Chika Okafor her husband Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) Parents of the Bride.
L-r… Engr Favour Chika Okafor ; Chief Dr (Mrs.) Katia Ekesi; Chief (Mrs) Mary Inegbese; her husband Chairman Ineh Mic Motors, Atunwase of Lagos Chief Mike Inegbese and Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR).
Chairman Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited High Chief Michael Onuoha with his wife Chief (Mrs.) Franca Onuoha.
L-r… Lady Christie Onwuzulike ; Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) and Executive Vice Chairman Techno Oil Limited Mrs. Nkechi Obi (MON),
Parents of the Groom Ikye Paul and Mrs. Catherine Paul.
L-r …Senator Osita Izunaso; Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. Chief Ebuka Okafor;. CEO of Blu Atlantic, Mr. Gozie Nwachukwu and Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor.
L-r…Former General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mazi Afam Osigwe,( SAN,) with Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor, Engr Joe Igbokwe.
L-r… Mrs. Gloria Okeke ;Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor. CEO /.MD Trendfield Resources Limited Sir Oscar Okeke and past Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Rita Maduagwu ,
L-r… Managing Director 11 PLC , Mr Adetunji Oyebanji ; Barrister Olusegun Ajayi his wife Mrs Bolaji Ajayi and publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady MaidenAlex-Ibru,
L-r… CEO /.MD Trendfield Resources Limited Sir Oscar Okeke; his wife Mrs. Gloria Okeke, MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas ,Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma her husband . Chairman, Nepal Oil and Gas, Elder Ekeoma Eme Ekeoma.
L-r …Executive Director Capital Oil and Gas Industries Mrs Uchenna Ubah ; Lolo Uche Umofia and Lolo Uche Okenwa.
L-r… Father of the Bride, Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) welcoming Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; Isa Bayero at the venue of reception.
L-r… Sir Kenneth Okafor ; Father of the Bride, Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) his wife Engr Favour ; Ogbuefi na Nnewi ,Bernard Okeke and his wife Ijeoma.
L-r…Mr Emmanuel Ifejika ,Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor Chairman/CEO Brittana-U. Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika and Group MD , Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Dr. Stella Okoli.
L-r… Hon Justice Olubunmi Oyewole; with CEO of Blu Atlantic, Mr. Gozie Nwachukwu.
From 2nd left Engr Favour Okafor ,Mr Uche Paul ,his wife former Miss Ogonna Okafor; Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor and other members of the family of the bride during the traditional wedding .
Mr Uche Paul ,his wife former Miss Ogonna Okafor ;cutting their wedding cake at the federal Palace hotel Victoria island Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
