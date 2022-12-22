Uche Paul weds Ogonna, daughter of Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Okafor in Lagos

L-r …Father of the Bride, Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) Presidential Candidate of Labour party. Mr Peter Obi; Mother of the Bride Engr Favour Chika Okafor; Pastor of the Trinity House , Pastor ituah Ighodalo and Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation Mr Ben Akabueze.

L-r …. Mr Uche Paul ,his wife former Miss Ogonna Okafor pose with Presidential Candidate of Labour party Mr Peter Obi.

L-r… Founder/Group MD , Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Dr. Stella Okoli; Engr Favour Chika Okafor her husband Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) Parents of the Bride.

L-r… Engr Favour Chika Okafor ; Chief Dr (Mrs.) Katia Ekesi; Chief (Mrs) Mary Inegbese; her husband Chairman Ineh Mic Motors, Atunwase of Lagos Chief Mike Inegbese and Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR).

Chairman Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited High Chief Michael Onuoha with his wife Chief (Mrs.) Franca Onuoha.

L-r… Lady Christie Onwuzulike ; Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) and Executive Vice Chairman Techno Oil Limited Mrs. Nkechi Obi (MON) ,

Parents of the Groom Ikye Paul and Mrs. Catherine Paul.

L-r …Senator Osita Izunaso; Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. Chief Ebuka Okafor;. CEO of Blu Atlantic, Mr. Gozie Nwachukwu and Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor.

L-r…Former General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mazi Afam Osigwe,( SAN,) with Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor, Engr Joe Igbokwe.

L-r… Mrs. Gloria Okeke ;Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor. CEO /.MD Trendfield Resources Limited Sir Oscar Okeke and past Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Rita Maduagwu ,

L-r… Managing Director 11 PLC , Mr Adetunji Oyebanji ; Barrister Olusegun Ajayi his wife Mrs Bolaji Ajayi and publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru,

L-r… CEO /.MD Trendfield Resources Limited Sir Oscar Okeke; his wife Mrs. Gloria Okeke, MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas ,Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma her husband . Chairman, Nepal Oil and Gas, Elder Ekeoma Eme Ekeoma.

L-r …Executive Director Capital Oil and Gas Industries Mrs Uchenna Ubah ; Lolo Uche Umofia and Lolo Uche Okenwa.

L-r… Father of the Bride, Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) welcoming Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; Isa Bayero at the venue of reception.

L-r… Sir Kenneth Okafor ; Father of the Bride, Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) his wife Engr Favour ; Ogbuefi na Nnewi ,Bernard Okeke and his wife Ijeoma.

L-r…Mr Emmanuel Ifejika ,Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor Chairman/CEO Brittana-U. Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika and Group MD , Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Dr. Stella Okoli.

L-r… Hon Justice Olubunmi Oyewole; with CEO of Blu Atlantic, Mr. Gozie Nwachukwu.

From 2nd left Engr Favour Okafor ,Mr Uche Paul ,his wife former Miss Ogonna Okafor; Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor and other members of the family of the bride during the traditional wedding .

Mr Uche Paul ,his wife former Miss Ogonna Okafor ;cutting their wedding cake at the federal Palace hotel Victoria island Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

