Breaking: Buhari submitted error-full budget — Lawan

By Peter
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has disclosed that the 2023 Appropriations Bill submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly is full of errors.

The President of the Senate made this known on Thursday during plenary before the Senate adjourned according to The Eagle reports.

Lawan, however, said both the Senate and the House of Representatives in collaboration with the Executive are cleaning the errors in the budget.

Lawan said due to the many errors, the National Assembly will not be able to pass the budget as planned today but will come back on December 28 for that purpose.

According to him, the process of cleaning the errors contained in the Appropriations bill was concluded on Wednesday and the two chambers have to harmonise the copy to be able to present the report for passage by both chambers.

 

Comments are closed.

