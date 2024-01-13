UBEC implore stakeholders to improve on basic education delivery in the country.

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has called for improved support of relevant stakeholders to improve on basic education delivery in the country.

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, made the call during the annual capacity building workshop for directors of social mobilisation from the 36 SUBEBs and FCT UBEB, as well as UBEC social mobilisation officers in Abuja.

Bobboyi, who was represented by the deputy executive secretary (Technical), Professor Bala Zakari acknowledged the role of social mobilisation for the success of the Commission.

The capacity building workshop was organised to further sharpen their skills and challenge the effective deployment of their inert potentials as chief advocates and mobilisers for quality basic education delivery in Nigeria.

The executive secretary said the UBE programme seeks to ensure unhindered access to quality basic education for every Nigerian child regardless of gender, socio- economic background or geographical location.

“You are also aware that this ideal can only be attained if all stakeholders commit to ensuring that UBE activities are well planned, implemented and sustained at the Federal, State and Local Government levels, in line with the peculiarities of the needs of specific classes of leaners in each domain.

“Permit me to reaffirm that the success of the UBE programme depends on the joint efforts of all stakeholders and the effective collaboration between critical segments of the society especially those that are key to the attainment of the ideals and set objectives of universalizing basic education across the country.

“In view of the above, deliberate efforts must be made towards ensuring that all stakeholders, particularly the beneficiaries of UBE services, fully understand, accept, and support the government’s initiatives in the programme implementation.

“You will agree that achieving success in this regard demands among others, consensus building, effective partnerships, and synergies across all segments of the UBE delivery processes,” he said.

Adding, Bobboyi noted that securing the commitment of stakeholders and indeed all segments of the society for effective UBE delivery services requires very efficient and vibrant social mobilization initiatives.

He said as part of the process, stakeholders must be consulted regularly and given significant opportunities to make useful contributions to the attainment of UBE set goals, beyond initiating consultations with stakeholders in UBE programme implementation, the enormity of UBE demands and obligations point to the compelling need for continuous sensitization and mobilization for the sustainability of the good practices recorded in programme implementation.

“To this end, UBEC appreciates the seriousness and the great importance of the Social Mobilization apparatus and yearly provides opportunities for core personnel to be trained and encouraged to be at their very best for improved service delivery.

“You will agree with me that only competent and skilled officials can successfully coordinate and provide the desired leadership in the implementation of essential UBE delivery programmes like Advocacy.

“Therefore, UBEC is hosting this capacity building workshop as a deliberate plan to further sharpen your skills and challenge the effective deployment of your inert potentials as chief advocates and mobilizers for quality basic education delivery especially at the State and grassroots level.

He added that “UBEC is optimistic that the outcomes of this meeting and the strategic directions that will be charted as part of the engagement, will further encourage you to carry out your functions especially in the key areas of sensitization, advocacy, mobilization, and of course renewed partnership efforts as we continue to build on the solid foundations laid for the smooth implementation of basic education programmes at the grassroot level”.