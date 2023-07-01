Two suspected cultists allegedly shot dead in Anambra

Pamela Eboh, Awka

Two suspected cult members were allegedly gunned down on Friday along Zik’s Avenue in Awka, Anambra State during a rival cult clash..

An eyewitness, Mr Emmanuel Ezeibe said the attack took place at about 11am at Ukwuoji area of the state while he was on his way to the market.

Narrating what he witnessed, he said that the hoodlums numbering about five invaded the area in a tinted glass car, and shot down their victims, then shot indiscriminately into the air, before escaping.

He said, “I was there with other people when it happened. We heard gunshots going up in the air and immediately, everyone scampered for safety. The cultists used the opportunity to escape.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, could not confirm the killing of anyone, but admitted that there was shooting in the area.

He said: “There is no information like that before me. Police operatives have intensified patrols within Awka following the sound of gunshot at Ukwuoji bus stop in Awka.

“Information gathered at the scene from the eyewitnesses shows it is cult related.”