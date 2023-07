Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia state, Dr Alex Otti has suspended the principals of all state-owned nursing/midwifery training institutions.

In a statement by his Chief press secretary Kazie Uko, said the Director of Nursing in the Ministry of Health, Nwosu Dorathy Njideka is equally suspended.

The statement further stated that the suspension directive takes immediate effect, pending the outcome of investigations and directives.