Pastor Patience Eno charges beneficiaries of Mary Slessor Foundation cash gift on judicious use.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Wife of Akwa Ibom state Governor, Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno has charged beneficiaries of Mary Slessor -Akan Glo Foundation cash gifts to ensure that they channel the money into the purpose it was given.

Mrs. Eno, who gave the charge recently at Ibom Hall during the unveiling of the foundation, lauded the Founder/President, the immediate past commissioner for agriculture, Dr. Glory Emmanuel Edet for keeping the hopes and ideals of the Scottish Missionary, Late Mary Mitchell Slessor alive over a century after she had passed to great beyond.

Represented by wife of secretary to state government, she described the gesture by the politician as encouraging, especially as it has keyed into the “Arise agenda” of her husband, Pastor Umo Eno and called on Akwa Ibom people, irrespective of their financial status, to emulate her.

Her Excellency, who saw assistance rendered to the less privileged and children as a seed for prosperity and financial security, joined many supporters of the vision to pray God to continue to sustain the founder and president of the foundation to do more, adding that reward for good work is more good work.

Earlier the President, who expressed thanks to God for giving her the enablement to bring to fruition her long time dream, explained why the foundation was established and named Mary Slessor-Akan Glo foundation.

“My grandfather, Isonguyo lived with Mary Slessor who sponsored him to go to school to a point…There is no way one would have lived with such a committed woman of God without tapping the spiritual blessings. So you can see why the family is blessed, adding that no family was in a better position to have done this than Akankpo family, hence the naming of the foundation the way it is, Mary Slessor -Akan Glo Foundation.“

She informed the enthusiastic crowd that cheered her with a standing ovation for her good works, that what they were witnessing began with the building and inauguration of a chapel in honor of the Scottish missionary in Use Ikot Oku where she died before her remains were taken to Calabar for interment.

Introducing the foundation in a brief remark, the chairman board of Trustees, Elder (Dr.) Akaninyene Akankpo listed objectives of the foundation to include assistance to the needy, less privileged and multiple births, children and others.

He solicited support from lovers of humanity and good things to enable the foundation carry out its objectives and provide succor for the state and the nation.

Mary Slessor arrived Calabar in August 1876 on a missionary work. During her stay in what is now known as Cross River and Akwa Ibom states, she ended the killing of twins which made her popular among the rural dwellers. She died on 13th January, 1915 and was given a state funeral in Duke Town, Calabar.