Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Two students of LASUSTECH die in auto crash

Metro newsEducation
23
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

At least two female students of  Lagos State University of Science and Technology, (LASUSTECH), Isolo campus, were feared dead during an auto crash that occurred outside the school premises.

 

The two female deceased students involved in the auto crash were simply identified by their colleagues as Mariam and Akunna.

 

Aside from the deceased, another student involved in the accident was said to have suffered varying degrees of injuries and was already on admission at the hospital with broken legs.

 

It was gathered that the accident occurred on Wednesday when a truck crushed three students who were returning to their hostel located outside the school after their lectures

 

The two deceased female students were said to be in 100-Level, Accounting department.

 

An eyewitness, Omoniyi Samson, narrated this on his social media handle, that the driver lost control of the truck and rammed into three students with two pronounced dead immediately while the third student suffered severe injuries that could require surgery.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10115 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NAPTIP lauds 12 years jail for 62-year-old trafficker

International Day of Girl Child: 10,000 girls for ‘Abuja All…

Lagos police declare artist, Primeboy, wanted in connection…

Driver, LASTMA officials’ scuffle: Police probe death…

1 of 602