Two students of LASUSTECH die in auto crash

At least two female students of Lagos State University of Science and Technology, (LASUSTECH), Isolo campus, were feared dead during an auto crash that occurred outside the school premises.

The two female deceased students involved in the auto crash were simply identified by their colleagues as Mariam and Akunna.

Aside from the deceased, another student involved in the accident was said to have suffered varying degrees of injuries and was already on admission at the hospital with broken legs.

It was gathered that the accident occurred on Wednesday when a truck crushed three students who were returning to their hostel located outside the school after their lectures

The two deceased female students were said to be in 100-Level, Accounting department.

An eyewitness, Omoniyi Samson, narrated this on his social media handle, that the driver lost control of the truck and rammed into three students with two pronounced dead immediately while the third student suffered severe injuries that could require surgery.

