My administration will carry everyone along – Kefas

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Governor of Taraba State Dr Agbu Kefas has affirmed the resolve of his administration to carry everyone along in the art of governance.

The Governor was speaking at a dinner organise for labour leaders, the media, the National Youth Council, the National Council of Women Society and other groups to mark the 63rd independence anniversary of Nigeria at the Gym Hall Jolly Nyame Stadium Jalingo.

He said: “For the days of our campaigns to this moment, nothing short of extraordinary.

“Your commitment to the betterment of Taraba State and the entire nation is truly commendable.

“During our campaigns and elections, you were our pillars and strength, providing the essential backbone that fuels our journey to this leadership today”.

He lauded the sacrifices of the founding fathers of the country and said that independence provides an opportunity for growth and development for the citizens.

Kefas stressed the need for tolerance, love, and unity for peace and development to thrive in the state.

The Governor urged all Tarabans to think positively about how to make impacts in their domains in the interest of the next generations.

“As you navigate the challenges that our great nation faces, I want to assure you that your support remains invaluable.

“We are immensely grateful for the trust and confidence you have placed in us”, he added.

He reiterated that he will continue to do his very best to provide pragmatic and best leadership for the state.

“It is not merely in words or actions, but we sit to demonstrate our commitment to the people of Taraba State.

He called for the cooperation of all and solicited ideas that could help build a better Taraba State.

“We have taken unprecedented steps in our political history in ensuring that the youths and women occupied some sensitive positions.

“We recognize that those hold the immense key to the political future of Taraba State”.

According to him, the country is confronted with challenges, describing it as trial times and that collective strength and unity are more needed than ever.

“We are resolute in our efforts to address these challenges, but we cannot do it alone. Your continuous support, advocacy and constructive engagements are vital in our pursuit of progress and development.

“Today, I stand as your servant and your governor committed to working tirelessly for the commitment of our people”.

Dr. Kefas emphasized that his administration is open to all, irrespective of political parties.

“I urge you all the pillars of our society to continue standing with us, guiding us and making us accountable. Together we can overcome the hurdles ahead and build a better future for Taraba State and Nigeria at large.

He said the time for politics is over and it is now time for development, hence the need to carry all along.

He expressed gratitude for their support.

“Let us at this time forge ahead hand in hand with the belief that together we can overcome any obstacle and achieve prosperity that we desire for Taraba State”, he said.

The occasion was attended by the state Deputy Governor Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi Alkali, Former Governor Jolly Nyame, SSG, commissioners, judicial officers, and several top government functionaries among others.

In another development, the Taraba State Governor Dr. Kefas was at the Jalingo ultra-modern market to check facilities in preparation for the take-off of the Kefas palliative market.

On his part, the Managing Director of the company, Mesoto Group Limited, Mr. Jerry Damara, said that the company will handle its rehabilitation to standard.

He showed to the Governor the new plan of the rehabilition that will be carried out in the market.

In his remarks, the Chairman Taraba Palliative Taskforce Committee, Hon Saleh Sa’ad, said the idea of the market is to ameliorate the suffering of the people as a result of subsidy removal.

He explained that if established the market will sell goods at a subsidized rates to bring succour to the people.

According to him, the gesture will be replicated in the local government areas to ensure grassroots people are carried along but that will be done after the takeoff of the one in Jalingo.

The Governor had earlier inspected the ALGON guest house facility with the view of rehabilitating it.

Kefas was accompanied on the inspection by top government functionaries.

