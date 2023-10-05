Supreme Court fixes date for final judgement in FG’s case against Kanu

The Supreme Court has fixed December 15, 2023, as the date to deliver judgment in the case by the federal government of Nigeria against the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

It was gathered that the Supreme Court announced the date on Thursday after the lawyers of both parties made their final submissions.

It would be recalled that a Court of Appeal had dismissed the treasonable felony charge against Kanu and ordered his release based on arguments that the IPOB leader was unlawfully brought back to Nigeria after he jumped bail.

However, the government appealed the ruling of the appellate court and approached the apex court to set aside the ruling but Kanu is praying the court to uphold the ruling on his release and set aside the stay of execution on judgment.

After the federal government, represented by Tijani Gazali (SAN) and Kanu, represented by Mike Ozekhome (SAN) made final submissions on Thursday, the Supreme Court picked December 15 to give a verdict.

Details later…

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng