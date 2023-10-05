Mohbad: Primeboy, wanted by Police turns himself in

GLORIA EZELE

Less than 24 hours after being declared wanted by the Lagos State Police Command, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin, aka Primeboy, has turned himself in and is currently in police custody.

The police said the formerly wanted artist, Primeboy, is in custody for further interrogation and that the command will take other necessary actions.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said the command will bring the persons involved in the death of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, to justice.

“The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation,” Hundeyin said in a statement.

On October 4, the Lagos State Police declared Primeboy wanted in connection with the death of Mohbad.

The Police began investigating the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death after it set up a 13-person panel on September 18.

Mohbad, who had two full-length albums to his name, died at the age of 27 on September 12, 2023.

