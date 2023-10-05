Humanitarian partnership: Zulum assures EU of commitment 

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has affirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing humanitarian issues and ensuring meaningful development in communities across Local Government Areas, especially those affected by the over a decade old insurgency.

Zulum made this known on Wednesday in Abuja, during a meeting with a delegation from the EU led by the Director of European Commission Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), Dr Andrea Koulaimah.

The EU team comprised of the Deputy head of delegation EU, Zissimos Vergoo, Head of Office ECHO Abuja, Bart Witteveen, and the Head of human development, EU delegation, Leila Ben Amor.

“Whether humanitarian or development, we are all working towards a common goal of a peaceful Borno State, Northeast of Nigeria and the world at large. Borno State Government is not against any partners and we welcome all”, Zulum said.

Zulum’s administration since 2019 constructed over 12,000 resettlement houses with thousands of others rehabilitated and people being resettled with livelihoods to enable them to pick up the pieces of their lives.

Modern health and educational facilities were constructed with over 7,000 teachers and medical personnel including doctors and nurses were recruited.

The meeting was attended by Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, the APC chairman Hon. Bello Ayuba, Amb. Adamu Abbas and the Principal Secretary, Government House, Barrister Mustapha Ali Busuguma.

