Abia govt restates commitment to improve learning environment of schools

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

Abia State government has restated its commitment to improving the learning environment of schools across the State as part of its reforms to reposition schools.

The commissioner for information and culture, Prince Okey Kanu, who disclosed this at a press briefing on the outcome of the week’s Executive Council meeting, said part of the government’s reforms include the training and retraining of teachers, the monitoring of schools and improvement in infrastructure.

He said that to improve infrastructure in schools, particularly at the basic level, the government would have to access UBEC funds by paying its counterpart obligation.

He further disclosed that the government is committed to ridding Abia schools of all forms of trespass, adding that “reclaiming our schools is now ongoing and the government is not taking the issue of trespassers lightly.

“Whatever structure found inside schools will be reclaimed,” he said.

Corroborating the Commissioner, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Kenechukwu Nwosu said that, the government has declared a formal state of emergency in the education sector, describing it as a good starting point, while noting that government intervention in the sector would be based on NEEDS assessment.

He said the government has advanced community-based policing to protect school infrastructure from vandals.

According to him, the Governor has directed the Ministry of Education to commence capturing school boundaries with a view to recovering school lands that have been encroached upon by individuals in the past.

