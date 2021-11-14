Two arrested with fresh human head in Ogun

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI ,Abeokuta

The Ogun state police command penultimate week arrested two men for allegedly being in possession of fresh human head.

The suspects, Monday Karezu 32 years and Anagonou Kamelan 44years were arrested on 3rd of November 2021, following an information received by men of modus operandi section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, that some men are coming to an herbalist house with human head which they want to use for money making ritual.

According to a press release by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, upon the information, DSP Nurudeen Gafar led team swiftly moved to the area where the herbalist house was situated and laid ambush there.

Oyeyemi said after laying ambush for two hours, the two suspects arrived in a motorcycle with a bag containing the human head, and they were promptly arrested.

He said on interrogation, Monday Karezu, a national of Benin republic informed the police that he got the head from a place known as ijale papa.

But further investigation revealed that, the suspect is a resident of Sabo area of Abeokuta, and that the human head with him was that of a woman who died three months ago during childbirth and was buried not too far from his house.

It was further discovered that the suspect had previously killed his nine months old daughter and used her head for the same purpose but not succeed.

He had also exhumed another corpse, removed the head and used it for money making ritual but failed.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered a full investigation into the past activities of the suspects with the view to charge them to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

For a better society