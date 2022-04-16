TuruUgolota Easter Carnival: Life Continental Lager Beer Pays Courtesy visit to Igbo Monarchs

Flavour N’abania, others set to entertain consumers in 5 cities

In preparation for the highly anticipated TuruUgoLota Easter Carnival that would take center stage across 5 major cities in Nigeria, Life Continental Lager Beer has paid courtesy visits to the Igwes within these regions. For a beer brand that is unapologetically Igbo, a team of delegation from Life Continental Beer paid a courtesy visit to His Imperial Majesty, Dr. Eze I.A Ikonne, Enyi 1 of Aba Land, recently to elicit his solidarity and royal blessing for the Easter carnival.

The TuruUgoLota Easter Carnival will take place in C.S Park, Aba, Polo Park Mall, Enugu, Kings Palace Hotel, Nnewi, Shoprite Onitsha and I.B.B Square. Markudi from the 15th-17 of April, 2022. Performing along with other incredible music artists will be Hi-Life maestro, Flavour Na’bania.

The Senior Brand Manager, Life Continental Lager Beer, Aishat Anaekwe, paid glowing tribute to the Igwe for helping to promote and sustain the Igbo culture and tradition. “For almost a decade now, we have been transfixed on telling compelling brand stories to not only build equity for the brand but engender an awakening among our partners and loyal consumers. Also, as the progressive Beer brand of Igbos, Life Continental Lager Beer celebrates our monarchs. Our culture and traditions are our unique identity. That is why we will be celebrating our consumers and stakeholders at the TuruUgoLota Easter Carnival”.

She stated further that “as a beer brand, Life Continental Lager Beer is using this opportunity to appreciate the Igwe and the entire monarchs of Igboland for perpetuating and showcasing our rich culture and heritage. We are so delighted about the progress which the royal institution has brought to our cultural lives. Also, we need to ensure that our children and youth are true ambassadors of our culture and heritage in every aspect of their lifestyles and all they represent. They must be encouraged to bring home the glory.”

As a way of celebrating the Igwe for its relentless efforts in safeguarding the Igbo traditional institution from external intrusion, the delegation from the company presented gift items as well as 50 crates of Life Continental Lager Beer to the Igwe.

Responding to the gesture from the Life Beer team, the Igwe stated that the courtesy visit from the Life Continental Lager Beer team reinforces the Igbo spirit of brotherhood and interconnectedness. According to him, “we appreciate what Life Beer has been doing to promote the progress of the Igbos. We will continue to strengthen the cultural base of our community and ensure that the Igbo tradition and values are protected and guarded from foreign influence. ”

Through the Turu Ugo Lota Easter Carnival, Life Continental Beer connects with the mindset of South-eastern people who love the fun of all ages, rekindling their deep pride in being Igbo, while at the same time satisfying consumers through the unique taste of Life Continental Lager Beer. Beyond being an adage, Turu Ugo Lota is a passion that weighs upon every young Igbo, to go forth into the world—despite its challenges and limitations—build new relationships, work hard and attain success.