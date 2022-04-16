Plateau Killings: FG To Establish Military Base In Attacked Kanam Communities -Gagdi

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Member representing Pankshin, Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has disclosed the establishment of a permanent Military Base in the attacked villages to addressed the security situation within Garga District of Kanam LGA of Plateau State.

The Lawmaker hinted this when he visited the recently attacked communities in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State where over 100 locals were killed by bandits.

He assured the communities that the Federal House of Representatives has approved the establishment of a permanent Military Based by the Federal Government in the rural farming areas of the Constituency.

According to him, “During plenary on Wednesday, I presented the unfortunate incidents that befalls you people and made about five to six request and were all approved for execution by the Federal Government.

“I requested that a minute silence be observed in remembrance of those who were killed which was done, I equally requested the deployment of army to the areas as well as their permanent Base and be placed in all the 9 areas we have here and was also approved and the National Assembly have writing to Mr President.

“The House equally write the Inspector General of Police to deploy more Police personnel to the affected areas. I also requested that the Ministry of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to reached out to the affected communities with relief material and was approved.”

The Lawmaker also revealed that the National Assembly has directed the execution of a special operation into any forest harbouring criminal elements and in the Constituency as well as other forest in the country.

“The National Assembly has approved that the Federal Government should carry out a Special Operations by cumming any forest that is harbouring people we do not know them and their activities.”

The Local Government Chairman Hon. Daiyabu Garga told the Lawmaker that 106 people were buried while more are still missing and their contact is not reachable.

He lamented that early warning were not taken serious prior to the attacks by security agencies.

The four attacked communities of Kukawa, Gyambawu, Dungur, Kyaram are all in Garga District of Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Emir of Kanam HRH Alh. Muhammad Muazu Muhammad II

expressed regrets over the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of his subjects and called for the adoption of a more proactive measures in the security operations of the country.