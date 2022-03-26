Troops neutralise 126 terrorists in North East

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have neutralised 126 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North-East.

Col. Obinna Azuikpe, the Theatre Command Intelligence Coordinator, made this known while reviewing progress of the operations in the North-East, on Friday in Maiduguri.

He said the troops recorded successes against the insurgents in the ongoing clearance operations in the past three months, adding that, “ten soldiers had paid the supreme price.”

Azuikpe said that the troops under the Operation Desert Sanity conducted 9,163 patrols, 5,553 ambushes and 1,006 clearance operations.

He said the troops successfully cleared insurgents’ enclaves in Afa, Kara, Abullam, Talala Ajigin, Buk Alagarno, Dole, Alafa, Darusalam, Kuraba, Ukuba and Camp Zero.

The troops, he said, also destroyed insurgents’ bomb factories and a major cell used for detaining 150 captives.

Azuikpe explained that the Command also recorded about 81 Improvised Explosives Device (IEDs) attacks across the region within the period under review.

He said that about eight indirect Motar bomb attacks were recorded in Maiduguri, Malam Fatori, Gamboru Ngala and Bama.

He said the troops also recovered arms and ammunitions including artillery guns, Anti Aircraft guns, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), Gun trucks, an 18 seater bus and 60 Commando Mortar bombs, among others.

