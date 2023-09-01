Troops Kill 39 Terrorists, Arrest 157, Rescue 109 Kidnap Victims

chidinma uchegbu

The Nigerian Army has said that 39 terrorists were neutralized while 157 others were arrested alongside 16 perpetrators of oil theft.

The Deputy Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba made this known while briefing journalist on the activities of the armed forces troops in their various operations in a press conference in Abuja.

Major General Buba said that Troops also rescued 109 kidnapped hostages and denied oil theft of the sum of Seven Hundred and Sixty-Five Million Eight Hundred and Sixty-Three Thousand Naira (N765,863,000.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 55 assorted weapons and 96 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: 12 AK47 rifles, one GPMG, one HK21 gun, one FN rifle loaded with 5 rounds of NATO ammo, 2 Dane guns, 3 fabricated rifles, one fabricated pistol, 3 locally made pistols, 11 AK47 magazines, 71 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 22 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 2 rounds of 9mm ammo, one cartridge, one bandolier, 7 rounds 7.62mm special empty cases, 24 motorcycles, 13 mobile phones, 10 bicycles and the sum of Eight Hundred and Eighty One Thousand Seven Hundred Naira (N881,700.00).

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 71 dugout pits, 36 boats, 83 storage tanks, 5 vehicles, 4 motorcycles, 58 cooking ovens, 5 pumping machines, 3 generators, 3 speedboats and 34 illegal refining sites. Also, troops recovered 569,400 liters of stolen crude oil, 486,000 liters of illegally refined AGO and 59,500 liters of PMS.

“The military will continue to pursue aggressive military operations against violent extremist groups seeking to undermine the security of the country and conduct violence against the people. Accordingly, the armed forces remains focused on its core mission and would continually make adjustments along the way to better protect citizens, while isolating and annihilating those groups constituting a security nuisance to the country.”