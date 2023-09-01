NLC condemns alleged police invasion of NURTW Secretariat

…..Says it’s act of dictatorship, impunity

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has denounced the deployment of police men to the secretariat of Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), saying it constitutes a violent interference of internal matters of the union in clear violation of the law.

Yesterday, a large contingent of police officers,accompanied by thugs and hoodlums reportedly acting on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police,Kayode Egbetokun,stormed the NURTW national headquarters,Abuja.

The purpose according to Daily Champion sources was to undermine the democratically elected leadership of the union by Comrade Baruwa and replace with a puppet leadership from Lagos State.

In a statement in Lagos yesterday, signed by the Head of Information and Public Affairs of the NLC,Comrade Benson Upah,the Congress called for the immediate withdrawal of the police from the secretariat of NURTW,to enable the lawfully elected leadership of the union to functional.

It urged the police to stop being an interloper and face other pressing national security challenges. “The Police are expected to be impartial in their operations or conduct.Their loyalty should be to the people of Nigeria and not regimes.

” In the event of the police refusing to hearken to our wise counsel, we would escalate this matter to other Labour centres across the world, the ILO and other international organizations or bodies;commence a national strike action without further notice.

“Accordingly, unions,state councils and civil society allies are to take this statement as a notice for mass action against dictatorship, impunity and oppression”, the statement added.

Reacting to the statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police FCT Command,SP Josephine Ade,the Congress said ” A lawfully elected leadership of the union is in place and in office.If anyone or party is deserving of protection, it is the lawfully elected leadership and not an impostor.

“There was no manifest threat to the Secretariat let alone its neighbourhood, so the police invited themselves in pursuance of a sinister motive by the State and they know it.

” In the event of a major intra or inter-union dispute (s), there are clear provisions in the corpus of Labour Law for internal conflict resolution. The police are not part of that process and its reason why their invasion constitutes a violent interference of internal matters of the union in clear violation of the law.”