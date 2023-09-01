Tension as renewed cults war claims 10 lives in Edo

No fewer than ten persons have been reportedly killed in a renewed cult-related cash in Edo State.

The latest occurred on Thursday at Upper Mission, Okhun and Oluku, Benin, where four persons were killed.

The Thursday incident in Benin, according to sources, could not be unconnected with the unending supremacy battle between members of the Black Axe confraternity, Maphite and Eiye groups, a battle that has snowballed into gruesome killing of mainly youths at different areas in Benin.

It was further gathered that a popular ‘big boy’ in Benin alongside his girlfriend were shot with several bullets at a popular hotel around Aikhionbare area in GRA by suspected cultists who allegedly operated with an unregistered Sienna Space Bus.

The victims, according to report, are currently recuperating at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

On Wednesday, at around Okhoro junction, Benin, a revenue collector simply identified as ‘Mopol’ was gunned down in a killing suspected to be cult related .

Also, one Miss Ibrahim Asmat Happy, a final year student of Auchi Polytechnic and another revenue collector whose name could not be ascertained were killed on the same fateful day in Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West Local Goverment Area.

According to reports, the late final year student of Auchi Polytechnic said to be victim of stray bullet was shot dead at the front of the institution’s campus two gate by suspected armed cultists who were reportedly after their target, the revenue collector.

Confirming the incident, a lecturer of the polytechnic who craved for anonymity said the area has been tensed since the incident occurred on Wednesday.

He added: “Cult related clashes have become a coming trend among young students in Auchi in attempts to outsmart one another”.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said he has not been briefed on the incident.

As at the time of filing this report, killings and shootings of rival groups members at different areas in Benin by suspected cultists were reportedly ongoing.