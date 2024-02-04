Troops Destroy Bandits Hideout, Rescue Four Kidnap Victims In Taraba

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Troops of 114 Battalion, 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in collaboration with other security agencies, have destroyed some bandits hideout and rescued four kidnap victims in Yorro Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The operation to flush out bandits and kidnappers follows their nefarious activities disturbing the peace of Yorro LGA and its environs.

This is contained in a statement issued by Lieutenant Oni Olubodunde, acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Army Public Relations.

According to him, on 2nd February 2024, troops came in contact with bandits at Gampu Hills and Ban Yorro area and exchanged gun fire which made the bandits to flee their hideout leaving behind their abducted victims.

He pointed out that the operation is still ongoing to ensure that other kidnap victims are rescued and reunited to their families.

“Those rescued are Genesis M Samuel, 24, from Ganku village, Bernard Denis, 28, from Fulfualgon village, Esther Titus, 35, from Kosanai village and the Emir of Pupule’s son Isma’il Umar, 25, who was abducted at his residence on 18 January 2024.

“The Nigerian Army is committed to ensuring the safety of citizens and dismantling all criminal infrastructure in Taraba State.

He urged residents to continue to support the military by giving credible and timely information on suspicious movements to aid in improving security within the state.