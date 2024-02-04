FCT CP Begins Total Revamp of Security Approach, Orders Clamp Down on Unregistered Vehicles

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, mni, met with the Management Team, leaders of all tactical units and Heads of Departments of the FCT Police Command comprising Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) on Saturday 3rd February, 2024.

The meeting which he deemed necessary is aimed at revamping the approach of the already existing security framework and to set in motion the plan to ensure the safety of residents in the Federal Capital Territory.

The CP, while addressing the officers, urged them to embrace intelligence led policing, visibility policing through constant stop and search duty in the fight against criminality. He emphasized on the need to adopt effective community partnership in the discharge of their duties, as he will have zero tolerance for laxity.

He also tasked the heads of the tactical units to identify black spots, possible kidnappers’ den in the Territory and ensure they take the fight to them. He ordered total clampdown of vehicles without number plates or with a single number plate plying the FCT roads.

CP Benneth C. Igweh mni, reiterated his readiness to combat criminality in the Territory, as he called on residents to collaborate with the Police in the fight against crime and to avoid boarding vehicles along the road and unapproved parks.

He urged residents to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines ; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352.