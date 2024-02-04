Anambra rerun : INEC Declares YPP Candidates Winners

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), on Sunday, declared two members of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Honourables Peter Uzokwe of Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituency and Honourable Chinwe Nnabuife of Orumba North and South federal constituency, winners of the rerun election held in Anambra State weekend.

Declaring the winner for the Nnewi North, South and Ekwusigo federal constituency at the INEC office in Nnewi North Local Government Secretariat, the INEC returning officer, Professor Charles Nweke announced that YPP candidate Hon.Peter Uzokwe polled 25,518 votes to emerge winner, while the current member representing the Federal Constituency and APGA Candidate, Hon Uchenna Elodimuo lost his seat after polling 25,412) votes.

Breakdown of the results collated after rerun showed that the YPP candidate won in Otolo Ward 1, Otolo Ward 2, Otolo Ward 3, Uruagu Ward 1, Uruagu Ward 2, Umudim Ward 1, Umudim Ward 2, as well as in Nnewichi Ward 1 and Nnewichi Ward 2, while the APGA candidate won only in Uruagu Ward 3.

Further breakdown of the result in the three local government areas of the Federal Constituency showed that the YPP Candidate won the election after defeating the APGA Candidate heavily in Nnewi North Local Government Area by polling 17,112 votes while APGA polled 8,750 votes in the Local Government.

However, the APGA Candidate won in Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Local Government Areas but the votes from the two local government areas were unable to override YPP votes in Nnewi North and consequently, failed to retain a seat for the APGA candidate at the Green Chamber.

Addressing newsmen after the declaration, the winner, Hon Uzorkwe who scored INEC 75 percent thanked God and appreciated Senator Ifeanyi Ubah for his brotherly and firm support. He also thanked his constituents, promised to deliver and extended hands of fellowship to those he contested with.

On his part, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah thanked President Tinubu and INEC for the peaceful conduct of the election which he described as fierce and fair and appreciated the security agencies for the conducive atmosphere during the rerun.

Meanwhile, Honourable Chinwe Nnabuife of YPP was also officially re-affrmed winner by INEC as member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency at INEC office in Orumba.

The INEC returning officer announced that YPP got 14,416 votes while PDP polled 13,087 votes.

Honourable Okwudili Ezenwankwo of PDP contested with Honourable Chinwe Clara Nnabuife of YPP who is the current member representing Orumba North and South federal constituency at the House of rmRepresentatives.

Following her victory, Hon. Chinwe Clara Nnabuife, candidate of the YPP, thanked her constituency for the support she received and declared the victory a ‘New Dawn and turning around of the fortunes of Orumba in for good representation.