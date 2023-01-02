Champion Newspapers Limited
Trinity House Church, Special thanksgiving service for the new year held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r… Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo ; with Assistant Pastor, of the Church Pastor Niyi Akenzua; during A Special thanksgiving service for the new year held in Lagos on 1/1/2023… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
11
Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, worshiping God at the thanks given.

Cross section of the Worshipers at the thanksgiving.

L-r… Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Bank Limited, Miriam Olusanya; Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodlo; Prof Adebisi Sowunmi, during   A Special thanksgiving service for the new year held  in    Lagos on 1/1/2023… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

