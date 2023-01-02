Trinity House Church, Special thanksgiving service for the new year held in Lagos

Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, worshiping God at the thanks given.

Cross section of the Worshipers at the thanksgiving.

L-r… Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Bank Limited, Miriam Olusanya; Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodlo; Prof Adebisi Sowunmi, during A Special thanksgiving service for the new year held in Lagos on 1/1/2023… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline