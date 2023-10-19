Tribute/ Service of songs for Doyen of accounting profession in Nigeria, Akintola Williams who died at 104 years in Lagos

L-r…Bisi Oguntuga; Son of Late doyen of the accounting profession, Mr. Seni Williams; Chairman at Lasaco Assurance PLC, Chief (Mrs.) Olateju Phillips.



L-r… Billionaire businessman, Prince Samuel Adedoyin, with billionaire industrialist and the Aare of Lagos Chief Razak Okoya.

Publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, (2nd Left) with another guest.

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State. Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, with her husband.

L-r…Past President of (ICAN). Senator Felix Bajomo, with former Chairman Nestle Nigeria Plc, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye.

L-r…Bishop of Lagos and Archbishop of Lagos Archdiocese Methodist Church of Nigeria, The Most Revd. Dr. Isaac Olawuyi; Presbyter/ Minister in Charge Methodist Church Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo, The Very Revd. Adesola Kuyebi; The Anglican Church Bishop of Lagos Mainland, Rt. Revd. Akinpelu Johnson, during the Christian Wake Service for Doyen of the accounting profession in Nigeria, Akintola Williams died at 104 years held at Habour Point in Lagos…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng