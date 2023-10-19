Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Tribute/ Service of songs for Doyen of accounting profession in Nigeria, Akintola Williams who died at 104 years in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Mr. Seni Williams, and Tokunbo Williams;  Children of  Late doyen of the accounting profession, with founder and chairman of Zenith Bank Plc.  jim Ovia, during the Tribute/ Service of songs for Doyen of the accounting profession in Nigeria, Akintola Williams, held at the Harbour Point in Lagos on 18/10/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
101
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r…Bisi Oguntuga; Son of Late  doyen of the accounting profession,  Mr. Seni Williams; Chairman at Lasaco  Assurance PLC, Chief (Mrs.) Olateju Phillips.

L-r… Billionaire businessman, Prince Samuel Adedoyin, with billionaire industrialist and the Aare of Lagos Chief Razak  Okoya.

Publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, (2nd Left) with another guest.

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State. Kofoworola  Bucknor-Akerele, with her husband.

L-r…Past President of (ICAN). Senator Felix Bajomo, with former Chairman Nestle Nigeria Plc, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye.

L-r…Bishop of Lagos and Archbishop of Lagos Archdiocese  Methodist Church of Nigeria, The Most Revd. Dr. Isaac Olawuyi; Presbyter/ Minister in Charge Methodist Church Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo, The Very Revd. Adesola Kuyebi; The  Anglican Church Bishop of Lagos Mainland, Rt. Revd. Akinpelu Johnson, during the Christian Wake Service for Doyen of the accounting profession in Nigeria, Akintola Williams died at 104 years held at Habour Point in Lagos…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10194 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Grand opening of Parallex Bank in Lagos

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 21, 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 20, 2023

Tribute/ Service of Songs, for former President-General of…

1 of 371